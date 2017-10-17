Review: Denver Center Throws a Party You Shouldn't Miss

You might not want to attend the bash described by Joseph Moncure March in his 1928 poem “The Wild Party” — a fast-moving narrative dismissed by some critics and seen by others as a genuine literary work — but you should rush to get one of the rapidly disappearing tickets to the Denver Center’s staging of The Wild Party.

The poem tells the story of Queenie, a chorus girl, and Burrs, her clown (literally) partner; both are lost, angry souls. After an argument that threatens to explode into violence, the two decide to entertain themselves by inviting friends over for a party, and those friends are a lewd lot representing just about every taboo you can think of: a pair of possibly incestuous brothers; a lesbian stripper accompanied by a half-comatose woman whom she found crawling on the ground and says she loves; a couple of Broadway producers arguing over whether one of them should change his name from Goldberg to Gold in order to sound less Jewish; a failed boxer; an aging chanteuse; a teenager who desperately wants to get on Broadway; and Queenie’s tough-minded frenemy, Kate.

“The Wild Party” inspired a 2000 musical by Michael John LaChiusa and George C. Wolfe that didn’t last long on Broadway; a different version created at roughly the same time by Andrew Lippa didn’t even get as far as that. There’s not a lot of juice in a story about shitty, vacuous people behaving shittily. The Denver Center’s version of LaChiusa’s work sugarcoats nothing; you get all the sleaze, along with cocaine, bathtub gin and squirmy simulated sex. But the brilliance of this production — and the reason you don’t want to miss it — lies in the staging.