Weekend Warriors: Five Workouts and Wellness Events

You had a week to recover from last weekend's workouts, warriors, and now it’s time to get back on the mat and back to the meal planning. Rededicate yourself to your resolutions and your meal planning with this weekend’s free and cheap workouts and wellness opportunities.

Fit and Fold Community Workout

McNichols Building

Friday, January 19, 6:30 p.m.

Start the weekend off right with the Fit and Fold Community Workout, the official kickoff event for the three-day McNichols Fit Fest. Presented by Lorissa’s Kitchen, Fit and Fold will include a 75-minute full-body workout and a complete vendor village with refreshments and fitness apparel. Jillian Keaveny will lead attendees through a cardio and yoga workout in conjunction with Sound off Colorado, providing an innovative and immersive experience. Single-day tickets for Fit and Fold are $10; keep reading to learn about the three-day pass to McNichols Fit Fest.

High Ride Cycle will be one of the dozens of studios to choose from at Fit Fest. High Ride Cycle

McNichols Fit Fest

McNichols Building

Friday, January 19, 6:30 p.m.

The Denver fitness and wellness community is coming together to provide one comprehensive experience this weekend. The McNichols Building will be overtaken Friday through Sunday with barre, cycle, HIIT classes, yoga workshops and more at the McNichols Fit Fest. The three-day schedule includes instructors and studios like High Ride Cycle, Pure Barre Belmar, the REBEL Workout, Hot Mamas and many more. A ticket to the full festival is only $25, and attendees can choose which workouts, panels and workshops they’d like to participate in based on their own personal interests. See the full schedule and purchase tickets here.



POUND Rockout Workout

Jazzercise Aurora Fitness Center

Friday, January 19, 7 p.m.

Weighted drumsticks and a $5 drop-in fee will make for a full-body cardio workout this Friday night. Jazzercise Aurora Fitness Center is hosting what’s described as a “sweat-dripping, cardio jam session. RSVP on the public Facebook event page so the instructors can best plan for attendance.

Grab a mat and grab a pint. Left Hand Brewing Facebook page

Craft Yoga

Left Hand Brewing Company Tasting Room

Sunday, January 21, 11:15 a.m.

Wind down from the weekend with a gentle flow and a full pint. Those in the Longmont area can drop in for 45 minutes of an all-levels, donation-based yoga class in the Left Hand tasting room. Mats will be provided, so attendees need only show up for the workout and stay for the craft beer afterward. Visit the Left Hand Facebook page for more information.

Sample the menu's new signature dishes. My Vision Nutrition Facebook Page

My Vision Nutrition Menu Launch Party

My Vision Nutrition

Sunday, January 21, noon

For those looking to up their meal-prep game, stop by My Vision Nutrition for its new menu launch party. The gourmet meal-prep company and smoothie bar offers customized weekly meal-prep options, and this event will include menu tastings, smoothie and juice samples and social-media raffles. Visit My Vision Nutrition’s Facebook page for more information about their services and the event.

