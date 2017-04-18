Cast Announced for Pre-Broadway Run of Frozen in Denver

Frozen, the Broadway musical, will be staged in Denver over the summer and performed from August 17 to October 1. Courtesy of Disney

Chill, Frozen fans: The Broadway musical Frozen, based on the Disney cartoon, will be staged in Denver August 17 through October 1, and the producers have just announced the principal cast.

Caissie Levy, who has performed in Ghost, Wicked and Les Misérables, will perform Elsa; Patti Murin will take on the role of Anna. Also on board are Jelani Alladin as Kristoff, Greg Hildreth as Olaf, John Riddle as Hans and Robert Creighton as the Duke of Weselton.

Joining the team, led by director Michael Grandage, is Tony-winning choreographer Rob Ashford.

The musical will be at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Performing Arts Complex. Tickets go on sale May 1. For more information about tickets, go to Frozen's website.

