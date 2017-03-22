menu

Can This Music Video Save Denver From the Dreaded Emerald Ash Borer?

Review: Wall Writers and Graffiti Artists Make Their Mark at MCA Denver


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Can This Music Video Save Denver From the Dreaded Emerald Ash Borer?

Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 5:47 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
The Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver Open Media and Jonny 5 of the Flobots have teamed up to try to save the city's ash trees from the dreaded emerald ash borer.EXPAND
The Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver Open Media and Jonny 5 of the Flobots have teamed up to try to save the city's ash trees from the dreaded emerald ash borer.
Denver Botanic Gardens
A A

The emerald ash borer is headed this way, and Denver arts and culture organizations are bracing for a fight.

After all, this hungry little beetle devours ash trees. It showed up in Boulder in 2013, and already did major damage there. In the Queen City of the Plains, one in six trees is an ash. That means up to 1.45 million ash trees are potential snacks for the ash borer.

The issue isn't just aesthetic. Damaged ash trees could fall on homes and power lines; their absence would raise temperatures in the city, too.

Related Stories

So the Denver Department of Parks and Recreation's city forester is pledging an all-out war against the beetles. As the department has posted on its website: "These ash trees are prepared to put up a fight, often taking 2-4 years before showing signs of their EAB wounds. We’re prepared to fight just as hard for our urban canopy — one that keeps us cool, drowns out noisy neighbors and spruces up our air."

Among the weapons in the war: nonprofits, puns and a music video.

The Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver Open Media and Jamie Laurie, the Flobots' Jonny 5, worked together to produce a PSA, in which Laurie dresses like an emerald ash borer and bikes around Denver rapping about his desire to eat ash trees. It's a silly video, but it shows Denver nonprofits, artists and the city collaborating to tackle a big issue.

"It is pretty zany and has been getting national social-media attention," says Erin Bird, communications manager at the Denver Botanic Gardens. "The response has been far greater than we anticipated."

Check out the video here:

For more information about the campaign, go to Be a Smart Ash.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >