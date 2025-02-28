Protests in Denver: Hudson ICE Facility, No Kings Part Two

However, after protests drew thousands of people to downtown Denver in the spring and early summer, demonstrations have seen smaller turnouts in July and August. Still, local activists remain committed to various causes and are hopeful people will have more energy as the November election nears, with weekly protests and larger events planned later in the month.
Find more information below on gatherings around town, and check back for updates.
Saturday, September 13: Hudson Anti-ICE ProtestPeople who oppose ICE and strict federal immigration policy are meeting at the Hudson Correctional Facility at 3001 Juniper Street, Hudson, to protest plans to turn the vacant detention center into an ICE facility for holding arrested and detained immigrants. As ICE expands operations across the country under Trump, Colorado's congressional members have confirmed that the agency plans to occupy the empty jail in Hudson, which is around thirty miles northeast of Denver. Protesters plan to gather outside the facility to voice their opposition at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, with plans to rally and hold a large banner.
Tuesday, September 16: Grito en Colorado: A Day Without LatinosScheduled on the same day as Mexican Independence Day, this event is part of a planned day of no economic activity by Latinos. Supporters will gather at the Colorado State Capitol's west steps from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with celebrations, protests and speeches taking place throughout the day. Plans include speakers, music, food and other celebrations of Mexican culture, but the message of the event remains clear: "Honor our roots, and take a stand against ICE and injustice," a flier reads. Find out more at Grito en Colorado's Instagram page.
Saturday, October 18: No Kings Part TwoThe first No Kings rally was part of a national day of protest that brought thousands of people out across major cities, including Denver, where around 5,000 people descended on the State Capitol to voice their opposition to Trump and his administration. National and local organizers with 50501 and other groups hope to recapture that momentum with another No Kings protest on Saturday, October 18, at the State Capitol's west lawn. More information about the Denver protest is expected to drop soon.
Every Friday: Protest Outside Congressman Gabe Evans's officeSince February, protesters have been gathering outside of 10701 Melody Drive, the Northglenn office of Republican Congressman Gabe Evans, "to urge him to have the courage to speak with us, his constituents," reads the event description. Since winning Colorado's 8th Congressional District in November, Evans has called for tougher immigration enforcement and supported Trump's policies, frustrating some of his constituents.
"We plead with him to defend our constitution and our democracy," reads the event description. "We voice our concerns about our government's words and actions that look more like a dictatorship with each passing day."
Protesters meet at 11 a.m. every Friday at the congressman's office; the gatherings are now being organized by a local chapter of Indivisible, a progressive political group. Previous gatherings were loosely organized by local protesters but managed to attract Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during her Colorado visit on March 21.
Every Saturday: Protest for Indigenous and LGBTQ+ Rights
People are invited to join a weekly protest at the Colorado State Capitol every Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. to support Indigenous and LGBTQ+ rights.
"All past governments have failed to help the Indigenous," a Reddit user wrote in a May 5 post inviting people to a gathering. "The people have the power, Indigenous rights means environmental rights, equality rights for ALL individuals. Please come join us. Please bring Sage or any Medicine. All are welcome to join."
