 2025 Denver Political Protest Guide: Events and Dates to Know | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Protests in Denver: Hudson ICE Facility, No Kings Part Two

Find information on protests and demonstrations around town.
September 9, 2025
Image: A trex waves the American flag during a march.
More protests are planned for September and October, largely against federal immigration crackdowns and the Trump admistration. Bennito L. Kelty
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

President Donald Trump has been in his second term for nearly eight months, and his administration's radical policies regarding immigration and mass deportations, public lands, LGBTQ+ rights and other hot-button issues have led to numerous large protests in Denver, including two in June that resulted in dozens of arrests by police, and a rally by Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that drew over 30,000 people.

However, after protests drew thousands of people to downtown Denver in the spring and early summer, demonstrations have seen smaller turnouts in July and August. Still, local activists remain committed to various causes and are hopeful people will have more energy as the November election nears, with weekly protests and larger events planned later in the month.

Find more information below on gatherings around town, and check back for updates.


Saturday, September 13: Hudson Anti-ICE Protest

People who oppose ICE and strict federal immigration policy are meeting at the Hudson Correctional Facility at 3001 Juniper Street, Hudson, to protest plans to turn the vacant detention center into an ICE facility for holding arrested and detained immigrants. As ICE expands operations across the country under Trump, Colorado's congressional members have confirmed that the agency plans to occupy the empty jail in Hudson, which is around thirty miles northeast of Denver. Protesters plan to gather outside the facility to voice their opposition at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, with plans to rally and hold a large banner.


Tuesday, September 16: Grito en Colorado: A Day Without Latinos

Scheduled on the same day as Mexican Independence Day, this event is part of a planned day of no economic activity by Latinos. Supporters will gather at the Colorado State Capitol's west steps from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with celebrations, protests and speeches taking place throughout the day. Plans include speakers, music, food and other celebrations of Mexican culture, but the message of the event remains clear: "Honor our roots, and take a stand against ICE and injustice," a flier reads. Find out more at Grito en Colorado's Instagram page.


Saturday, October 18: No Kings Part Two

The first No Kings rally was part of a national day of protest that brought thousands of people out across major cities, including Denver, where around 5,000 people descended on the State Capitol to voice their opposition to Trump and his administration. National and local organizers with 50501 and other groups hope to recapture that momentum with another No Kings protest on Saturday, October 18, at the State Capitol's west lawn. More information about the Denver protest is expected to drop soon.

Every Friday: Protest Outside Congressman Gabe Evans's office

Since February, protesters have been gathering outside of 10701 Melody Drive, the Northglenn office of Republican Congressman Gabe Evans, "to urge him to have the courage to speak with us, his constituents," reads the event description. Since winning Colorado's 8th Congressional District in November, Evans has called for tougher immigration enforcement and supported Trump's policies, frustrating some of his constituents.

"We plead with him to defend our constitution and our democracy," reads the event description. "We voice our concerns about our government's words and actions that look more like a dictatorship with each passing day."

Protesters meet at 11 a.m. every Friday at the congressman's office; the gatherings are now being organized by a local chapter of Indivisible, a progressive political group. Previous gatherings were loosely organized by local protesters but managed to attract Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during her Colorado visit on March 21.


Every Saturday: Protest for Indigenous and LGBTQ+ Rights

People are invited to join a weekly protest at the Colorado State Capitol every Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. to support Indigenous and LGBTQ+ rights.

"All past governments have failed to help the Indigenous," a Reddit user wrote in a May 5 post inviting people to a  gathering. "The people have the power, Indigenous rights means environmental rights, equality rights for ALL individuals. Please come join us. Please bring Sage or any Medicine.  All are welcome to join."

The r/DenverProtests Subreddit posts weekly listings, too. What did we miss? Send information to [email protected].
Image: Thomas Mitchell
Thomas Mitchell has been the news editor of Westword since February 2024. He's been with the publication since 2017 and was formerly its cannabis editor. He’s earned numerous awards and accolades for his work, including placing second for the Marijuana Enterprise Reporting Award from the Colorado Society of Professional Journalists in 2018; being named a Top Cannabis Journalist by Leafbuyer in 2020; and placing first for the College Sports Writing Award from the Arizona Press Club in 2014. His prior work experience includes Arizona Republic, Inman News and Fox Sports.
[email protected]
Instagram
LinkedIn
A message from Thomas Mitchell: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of essential stories and to investigate issues that matter.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Police Say They Know Who Killed Alicia Tverberg. Six Years Later, the Suspect Is Still Free.

Crime

Police Say They Know Who Killed Alicia Tverberg. Six Years Later, the Suspect Is Still Free.

By Hannah Metzger
Image: Colorado Congressmen Hold Town Hall in Aurora, Talk ICE Size and Trump Tactics

Government

Colorado Congressmen Hold Town Hall in Aurora, Talk ICE Size and Trump Tactics

By Bennito L. Kelty
Image: Three Colorado Towns Will Host New ICE Detention Centers

Government

Three Colorado Towns Will Host New ICE Detention Centers

By Bennito L. Kelty
Image: Additional Victims of Pervert Colorado Jail Commander Sue La Plata County, and There Could be More

Crime

Additional Victims of Pervert Colorado Jail Commander Sue La Plata County, and There Could be More

By Brendan Joel Kelley
Image: "Diplomatic Scandal in Denver" Has Mexico Investigating Consulate for Bribery, Sexual Assault

Government

"Diplomatic Scandal in Denver" Has Mexico Investigating Consulate for Bribery, Sexual Assault

By Bennito L. Kelty
Image: Ten Things You Need to Know About the JonBenét Ramsey Murder Case

Crime

Ten Things You Need to Know About the JonBenét Ramsey Murder Case

By Hannah Metzger
Image: Additional Victims of Pervert Colorado Jail Commander Sue La Plata County, and There Could be More

Crime

Additional Victims of Pervert Colorado Jail Commander Sue La Plata County, and There Could be More

By Brendan Joel Kelley
Image: Johnston's Favorability Dips in Poll as Residents Worry About Housing, Local Businesses

Downtown

Johnston's Favorability Dips in Poll as Residents Worry About Housing, Local Businesses

By Bennito L. Kelty
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation