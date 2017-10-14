Feeling Depressed? Check Out This New Mural

Members of the Find Your Words campaign, Tennyson Center for Children and Kaiser Permanente Colorado stand in front of their half-completed mural on Thursday, October 12.

Driving south on Broadway downtown, you might get an unexpected confidence boost when you see a mural that reads, "You matter. You are brave. You are enough."

Kaiser Permanente Colorado hopes those words will start conversations about mental health. As a part of its Find Your Words campaign, Kaiser organized a Words of Hope mural installation at 19th and Broadway with those encouraging phrases.

Find Your Words is a service that encourages people suffering from depression or who know someone dealing with it to find the courage to talk. The murals take that conversation a step further, says Kaiser Permanente's Nicholas Roper: "These murals make mental health relatable and approachable for the community to come and take photos to share on social media."