 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Members of the Find Your Words campaign, Tennyson Center for Children and Kaiser Permanente Colorado stand in front of their half-completed mural on Thursday, October 12.EXPAND
Members of the Find Your Words campaign, Tennyson Center for Children and Kaiser Permanente Colorado stand in front of their half-completed mural on Thursday, October 12.
Kenzie Bruce

Feeling Depressed? Check Out This New Mural

Kenzie Bruce | October 14, 2017 | 8:09am
AA

Driving south on Broadway downtown, you might get an unexpected confidence boost when you see a mural that reads, "You matter. You are brave. You are enough."

Kaiser Permanente Colorado hopes those words will start conversations about mental health. As a part of its Find Your Words campaign, Kaiser organized a Words of Hope mural installation at 19th and Broadway with those encouraging phrases.

Related Stories

Find Your Words is a service that encourages people suffering from depression or who know someone dealing with it to find the courage to talk. The murals take that conversation a step further, says Kaiser Permanente's Nicholas Roper: "These murals make mental health relatable and approachable for the community to come and take photos to share on social media."

"We're trying to drive for messaging that says, 'If you see a kid in crisis, don't label them a bad kid.' Something is going on. We can't isolate or abandon that child," says Ned Breslin, CEO of Tennyson Center for Children.EXPAND
"We're trying to drive for messaging that says, 'If you see a kid in crisis, don't label them a bad kid.' Something is going on. We can't isolate or abandon that child," says Ned Breslin, CEO of Tennyson Center for Children.
Kenzie Bruce

In a time when social media is at the heart of tragedies involving mental health, the artists hope to use these images across platforms to unite rather than isolate. The project comes just after World Mental Health Day and recent teen suicides in Arapahoe County.

The idea for using art in the project began in Portland, Oregon, in December 2016; Kaiser is funding another mural in southern Colorado.

In Denver, local artists Pat Milbery and Jason Graves led the painting. Going in, Milbery says, he knew this was going to be heavy. "When I was twelve, my thirteen-year-old cousin took his own life. It made me have an interest in gaining an awareness into well-being, attitude and spirit," Milbery explains. "I knew this project would evoke current and past emotions, and Jason and I knew we'd need to apply the message of bravery and openness to ourselves during this." 

Community organizations such as Tennyson Center for Children and Rise Above Colorado were also invited to be part of the conversation.

"Kids who have struggled with mental health tend to carry enormous shame and are laid into by society: by teachers, by schools, by other kids," says Ned Breslin, CEO of Tennyson Center for Children. "Sure, it might not be intentional, but it undermines a kid's ability to recover." Students from high schools in Highlands Ranch and Littleton were also invited to participate in the dialogue.

"What we're hoping through this mural is that it's a confidence booster and self-worth piece. There aren't a lot of those out there. We could all use more of that on a daily basis," says Pat Milbery.EXPAND
"What we're hoping through this mural is that it's a confidence booster and self-worth piece. There aren't a lot of those out there. We could all use more of that on a daily basis," says Pat Milbery.
Berk Visual

Just in the first days of creating the mural, Milbery says, many people have stopped their cars to give the artists hugs and share personal stories.

"This is reaching people at a different depth. When we were painting, some younger kids were helping, and one dripped paint and got down about it. I was like, 'No, no, no! This is a metaphor. We can figure out how to fix it, how to adapt and make it better,'" Milbery says. "We all make mistakes; it's just being brave enough to fix them."

 
Kenzie Bruce has been Westword’s social media editor since May 2017. She is a Mizzou photojournalism graduate and was previously the manager of communications and multimedia for the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International in Atlanta.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >