Review: CVA's Pink Progression Is a Must-See Show

On November 8, 2016, just about everyone — other than Vladimir Putin — was surprised to learn that Donald J. Trump had been elected president. Although Trump lost the popular vote by millions, he was able to eke out a victory in the electoral college, again surprising everyone but Putin. In such liberal bastions as Denver and Boulder, where Trump votes were swamped by the tallies for Hillary Clinton, the first serious woman candidate for U.S. president, the news was particularly hard to swallow. And across the country, Clinton’s loss to the patron saint of pussy-grabbers inspired women to take to the streets, where they marched in protest during the weekend of his inauguration.

Colorado artist Anna Kaye was inspired to mount shows demonstrating solidarity with those marchers. The culmination of her efforts is Pink Progression at Metro State’s Center for Visual Art, which is a followup to two prequels — one at the Boulder Public Library that closed in March, and another at the Central Denver Public Library, which runs through June 29. The pieces at the CVA are unique to this rendition, however, and many of the works were created specifically for it.

I walked through the show with CVA director and curator Cecily Cullen, who explained that while she and Kaye are credited as curators, the show wasn’t actually curated in the traditional sense. Instead of specific pieces being selected for display, the lineup was generated more or less organically after Kaye invited some artists to participate and those invitees in turn asked others; each artist ultimately contributed what they felt was appropriate. (As with the marches themselves, the majority of the participants are women, though men are also represented.) Dealing with the inevitable free-associational quality of the submissions, Cullen used her expertise in exhibition design to give shape to the shapeless mass. Beyond her own skills, she had two other things in her corner: Since the roster comprises a veritable who’s who of women artists active in the area, the pieces are invariably well done; and a lot of the artists used the color pink, a good unifying tool. And while there are some political pieces, the show does not read like a critique of Trump, filled with unflattering caricatures. Instead, it’s simply a celebration of talented (mostly) women artists showing the kind of work they usually do — or, in a few cases, going in unexpected new directions.