Review: BETC Stages Rajiv Joseph's Intriguing Guards at the Taj

When Hamlet is told of the execution of his onetime friends Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, he offers this unfeeling response: “‘Tis dangerous when the baser nature comes/Between the pass and fell incensed points/Of mighty opposites.” Playwright Tom Stoppard took up the story of these lesser guys whose lives are irrelevant to the mighty in his Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead. Here the royal tragedy takes place almost entirely off stage, and we get to watch the bored — and doomed — couple passing the time between their scenes with games, wordplay and speculation on free will versus determinism. Uselessly, because their fate has already been written.

Humayun and Babur, the guards in Rajiv Joseph’s Guards at the Taj, don’t exactly come between “mighty opposites,” but between an all-powerful ruler and his megalomania. Their lives, however, are equally insignificant. This two-man play, currently in a regional premiere with the Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company, is often compared both to Stoppard’s work and to Beckett’s Waiting for Godot. Joseph’s characters spend a night standing outside the Taj Majal, a mausoleum that has just been completed and will be unveiled in the morning as one of the world’s most beautiful creations, an act of homage by Emperor Shah Jahan to his favorite wife. The guards chat; Babur comes up with oddly prescient inventions. And he’s interested in an occasional bird cry that sounds like a raven’s menacing caw. What is that?, he wants to know. Humayan considers before providing the name “red-breasted jibjab” — surely too cute to be anything but fictive.

The men are not supposed to turn and view the completed Taj, though eventually they do, of course. They are also not supposed to talk to each other, but they’re old friends and it’s a long night. Of the two, Humayun is the most respectful of authority. Babur, ebullient and irrepressible, won’t be silenced, and the consequences of his loose talk are terrible. There’s a story that says Shah Jahan ordered the architect’s hands lopped off after completion of the Taj, along with the hands of all 20,000 builders, so that the beauty of the work could never be replicated. In Joseph’s play, this myth is taken as true, and the guards are given the job of mutilation.