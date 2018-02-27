Review: Real Women Have Curves Sews Up an Immigrant Story

Real Women Have Curves, now at the Aurora Fox, isn’t a terrific play, but it is one hell of a charmer. Written in 1987 and since revised slightly, it focuses on immigration and the fear that immigrants live with daily. Five women work in a small factory, sewing frantically; owner Estela is having trouble paying for her machinery and is being sued, so she’s desperate to meet the terms of her impossible contract and get paid. While working, the women complain about the heat and share their problems — romantic, familial, financial and physical. Estela and her sister Ana both think they’re overweight. Their lively, gossipy mother, Carmen, deliberately gained weight after having eight children to deter her sexually demanding husband. Another worker, Pancha, suffers physical abuse at home and grieves over her inability to conceive. Finally, there’s Rosali, thin as a rail and subsisting on water and diet pills. All of the women except Estela, who got into trouble for possessing a lobster out of season and skipped her court date, are in the country legally, but they still live in terror of la migra.

Ana is a stand-in for playwright Josefina López, who once worked in her own sister’s factory. An aspiring writer, she frames the story, periodically retiring to a bathroom off to the side to scribble notes. This strategy is reminiscent of the structure of Tennessee Williams’s The Glass Menagerie, in which Tom Wingfield, standing outside on the fire escape, tells the story of his damaged younger sister and overwhelming mother. Real Women doesn’t have the intensity, strength or poeticism of Williams, though; what it does have is lightness of spirit, joy and hope. Director Melissa Lucero McCarl’s casting is smart and the production vibrant throughout, but something particularly vivid happens in the second act when the women, hot beyond endurance in the stifling factory, take off their clothes and exult in a sudden new sense of freedom. The younger women twirl; Carmen proudly parades her stomach; Pancha reveals the warmth beneath her customary sadness; Rosali, always obsessed with the idea of being overweight, perhaps finally accepts her own slenderness. This scene is performed so well and is so unexpected that you find yourself tearing up.