Review: Space's Unintended Consequences Is Eye-Dazzling

Space Gallery focuses more on abstraction than any other art venue in the city. Although it’s not all that Space shows, abstraction is a perfect fit for the cutting-edge, custom-made building that houses the gallery; it also aligns with the aesthetic proclivities of owner Michael Burnett, an abstract painter himself — and a pretty good one. For Space’s current group show, Unintended Consequences, Burnett has brought together four painters and a sculptor. Each is seen in depth, which makes this exhibit more like five interlocking solos with the connecting link of abstraction, and the results are eye-dazzling.

A couple of the artists are neo-modernist, updating classic mid-twentieth-century abstraction through contemporary palettes and compositional devices. The impressive selection of Karen Scharer paintings includes “Crossover,” in which calligraphic marks sit on top of a ground made up of swaths of colors. Also in a neo-modernist groove are John Wood’s abstracts, with thickly painted horizontal bars suggesting the landscape.

EXPAND Paintings by John Wood. Courtesy of Space Gallery