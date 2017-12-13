Review: A Trio of Artists Creates Transmutations at William Havu Gallery

The current offering at William Havu Gallery, Transmutations, brings together three abstractionists — a sculptor, a painter, and an artist who uses smoke on paper to create drawings — for solo shows that masquerade as a group effort.

Occupying the floor space are sculptures by well-known Denver artist Michael Clapper, whose “Celestial Echo” was prominently displayed outside Havu’s entrance for years. That piece, a slightly slit and folded slab of white marble set on edge, was relocated in October to the lawn of the not-yet opened Kirkland Museum, a few blocks away. At Havu today, the highly experimental Clapper is represented by two large sculptures and three small ones. Stylistically, his work is all over the place; the wood, honeycomb calcite and steel installation “Hope for the Aw-A” is particularly unexpected. This installation comprises a pendulum form suspended from the ceiling so that it hovers over an arching steel plate with water-jet piercings laid on the floor. Much closer in spirit to “Celestial Echo” is the totemic “Taba (Village),” a compressed oval of limestone mounted on a roughly wedge-shaped chunk of granite. It’s spectacular, with a monumentality far beyond its actual size.

Paintings by Ryan Magyar; sculpture by Michael Clapper. Wes Magyar