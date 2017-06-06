Ask a Stoner: How Should an Aging Rookie Start With Edibles?

Westword

Dear Stoner: I'm 56 and somehow dodged the pot craze of the ’70s and ’80s in Colorado. For my first foray into weed, I'd prefer edibles to combustion. What do you recommend?

Haze on the Horizon

Dear Haze: Patience. Before you begin, I recommend studying marijuana use. Living through reefer madness, you probably heard a lot of myths about marijuana, and it would be a shame if you had a bad experience because of bad information. Once you're ready, start small with marijuana tincture, a liquid concentrate made from vegetable oil or glycerin. It enters the blood quickly under your tongue, so you’ll feel the effects much sooner than you would with standard edibles. The high will also leave faster, so it’s easier to regulate.

Say goodbye to the weed-filled brownies of the '70s, and hello to decadence. Danielle Lirette

After figuring out the intensity that you’re comfortable with, move on to five- or ten-milligram edibles – sugar cookies, sweet tarts, mints, anything small. Eat five milligrams and see how you feel in two to three hours. If you don't feel anything, eat five milligrams more and wait another ninety minutes. Repeat until you reach a comfortable high. It may take some experimenting with different edibles, but it’s the best way to figure out your tolerance and metabolism.

