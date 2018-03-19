Polis Invokes Tenth Amendment to Protect State Pot Programs in 2019 Federal Budget

Representative Jared Polis has been trying to protect state-compliant cannabis businesses since long before United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded nine years' worth of federal pot protections in January. With his latest attempt, Polis is hoping to attach an amendment to the federal government's 2019 fiscal budget.

The McClintock-Polis Amendment, sponsored by Polis and California Congressman Tom McClintock, would protect compliant licensed businesses and users in states where cannabis is legal from persecution by federal agencies funded by the United States Department of Justice, such as the Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Polis and other cannabis-friendly politicians at the state and federal level have renewed their push for legal protection for cannabis businesses, patients and users since Sessions revoked the Cole Memorandum, an Obama-era guideline that instructed prosecutors on how to operate in states where pot is legal, as well as other protections dating back to 2009. Now, in a letter sent March 16 to a House subcommittee that's signed by 58 other representatives, McClintock and Polis say that federal intervention in state cannabis programs would violate the Tenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which defines balance of power between federal and state governments.