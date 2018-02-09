Marijuana Credit Union Granted Conditional Account by Federal Reserve Bank

Banking and general financial services have been a great white whale for the cannabis industry, as financial institutions continue to be wary of the plant's illegal status with the feds. But a recent settlement between a Colorado credit union and the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City may help reel in a solution.

In a letter sent to Fourth Corner Credit Union on February 2, the Federal Reserve Bank agreed to give the Denver-based credit union a master account, which is necessary for such bank-to-bank relations as cashing checks and transferring money. Fourth Corner had sued the Federal Reserve in 2015 over its refusal to issue the credit union an account and lost in district court, but that decision was overturned in June 2017 by the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals.

That still left the question of whether the Federal Reserve would follow the Tenth Circuit ruling or attempt to take the case to the United States Supreme Court, but those concerns were put to rest by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City letter, which references the Tenth Circuit decision. That doesn't mean Fourth Corner can start servicing dispensaries and grows immediately, however. The account will only be issued if certain stipulations are met, according to the Fed:

