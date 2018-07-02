Cannabis Calendar: Stand-Up Comedy With Cannabis

Ales 4 Females: CBD and THC
Monday, November 13, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Left Hand Brewing Tasting Room
1265 Boston Avenue, Longmont
Ales 4 Females hosts a regular series of events intended on education and empowering women in craft beer. The group's next event, taking place at Left Hand Brewing's tap house, includes One Farm CEO Scott Cusek, who will discuss drinks and food infused with CBD or THC. After the talk, One Farm will pair CBD-infused water with seasonal beers and a mini Thanksgiving feast. Find out more and buy tickets (21+) at Left Hand's website
.
Elevate Yoga
Wednesday, November 15, 5:45 p.m.
Urban Sanctuary
2745 Welton Street
Five Points wellness studio Urban Sanctuary is hosting a plant-friendly yoga class for movement, healing and flow. Although herbal combustion is allowed (you must bring your own plant medicine), it's not required. Attendance (21+) is $22; learn more and RSVP with Meetup
.
Gateway Show
Wednesday, November 15, 7:30 p.m.
The Comedy Fort
167 North College Avenue, Fort Collins
Want to see how funny these comedians are after a joint to the dome? At the Gateway show, that's exactly what you'll get. After a "normal" standup set, comedians go blaze themselves into oblivion, then return for one more go. Billy Anderson hosts the fun, with more talent to be announced soon. Tickets (21+) run from $20 to $30 each on Eventbrite
.
Cloudy Eyed Comedy
Friday, November 17, 7:30 p.m.
The Coffee Joint
1130 Yuma Court
Hosted at Denver's only licensed and operating pot lounge, this cannabis comedy show features the likes of Phil Corridor, Tanya Sabrina and Sami Beason. There will also be a secret headliner who has appeared on shows like The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
, Are You Garbage?!
and the Sirius XM radio show The Bonfire!
. Tickets
(21+) are just $4.20 apiece.
Potty Mouths
Friday, November 17, 7:30 p.m.
JAD's Mile High Smoke
7667 Washington Street
Join C.J., Emil and other comedians who are brave enough to get high as a kite and perform stand-up. Hosted at JAD's, Colorado's only licensed cannabis bar, this pot-friendly comedy show requires visitors to purchase cannabis products onsite for consumption, with non-infused snacks and drinks available, as well. Admission
(21+) starts at $14.20.
Danksgiving
Saturday, November 18, 2 to 5 p.m.
Reefer Madness
4401 East 46th Avenue
Celebrate Thanksgiving early with Reefer Madness dispensary, which is hosting a party at its north Denver dispensary with fingerboard artists Foul Fingers. After flipping some Tech Decks and talking with cannabis vendors, head to the Coffee Joint, Denver's only licensed and open pot lounge, for a weed-friendly after-arty from 6 to 9 p.m. Call Reefer Madness at 303-322-3404 to learn more.
Legalities of Mushrooms and Psychedelics
Monday, November 20, 6 to 7 p.m.
Plant Magic Cafe
925 East 17th Avenue
Psychedelics policy expert Sean McAllister will discuss Colorado's new psilocybin mushroom laws. A Denver-area attorney who's worked on local psilocybin reform efforts, McAllister will walk through Colorado's upcoming psychedelic administration rules and clinical settings as well as personal rights and mushroom access. Attendance
is $40.
Gas & Laughs Comedy Show
Saturday, November 25, 8 p.m.
1919 Gallery
1436 Tremont Place
The laughs continue through November with Gas & Laughs, a night full of music, comedy and cannabis. Hosted by Will Crow, the stand-up show will be accompanied by a performance from DJ Squirrel, refreshments and vendors. The bring-your-own-cannabis event (21+) requires registration before entry, and costs $20 to attend; learn more on Eventbrite
.
click to enlarge
JAD's Mile High Smoke is Colorado's only licensed cannabis bar.
Jacqueline Collins
Ongoing cannabis events:
Mile High Loop Tour
Daily
Green Space Market Place
2590 Walton Street
Take a weed-friendly trip around the city, with stops including a local dispensary, the 16th Street Mall, Larimer Square, the Denver Art Museum and more. The tour starts and ends at Green Space Market Place in RiNo; tickets
(21+) are $77 each.
Super Smash Bros. Tournament
Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m.
The Coffee Joint
1130 Yuma Court
Get stoned and smashed every Sunday at Denver's only licensed and open cannabis lounge, the Coffee Joint. Simply pay the $5 entry fee (free if you buy something at the dispensary next door) and bring your own cannabis and vaporizer, since no open flames are permitted inside, and see how your Nintendo skills stand up. Learn more about participation and attendance (21+) by calling the Coffee Joint at 720-583-4657.
RiNo Murals Tour
Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays
Green Space Market Place
2590 Walton Street
RiNo is a hot spot for Denver and art, so why not ride around in a weed-friendly bus while checking out some of the state's best murals and wall paintings? After stocking up at a nearby dispensary, the bus will show you around one of Denver's most popular art districts, joint in hand. Tickets
(21+) are $77 each.
Toking & Tacos Tour
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays
Green Space Market Place
2590 Welton Street
This cannabis-friendly tour, set for two hours, will take you to some of Denver's hottest taco spots for samples — after you hit up a dispensary and burn one, of course. The tour starts and ends at Green Space Market Place in RiNo, so don't worry about driving. Tickets
(21+) are $77 each.
Toker Poker
Wednesdays and Saturdays, 6 p.m.
JAD's Mile High Smoke
7667 Washington Street
It's poker night every Wednesday and Saturday at JAD's Mile High Smoke, Colorado's only licensed cannabis bar. Get comfortable at the cards table and see how good your stoned bluffing really is. Entry is free and starts at 6 p.m., with the first hand dealt at 7 p.m. There will be a $150 cash prize for the winner, as well as product giveaways and discounts. There is no fee to enter JAD's (21+), but visitors may only consume cannabis products purchased inside the venue. Find out more on JAD's event page
.
Seed to Sale Tour
Thursdays through Saturdays, noon and 6 p.m. (weekdays) and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. (weekends)
Seed & Smith Denver
5070 Oakland Street
Ever wanted to learn more about the life of a cannabis plant? See what it takes to run a cannabis cultivation, processing lab and retail dispensary with Seed & Smith, a vertically integrated marijuana business. Check out the grow room, hold a pound of weed, and get plenty of free smells in. Tours (21+) are free, but you have top sign up online
first.
Tokes and Brushstrokes
Saturdays, 3 to 5:30 p.m.
The Coffee Joint
1130 Yuma Court
Puff and paint at the Coffee Joint, Denver's only licensed pot lounge. For $55 ($65 the day of), students will receive instruction and painting supplies, but anyone wanting to consume cannabis must bring their own, as well as a vaporizer or dab rig (no smoking is allowed at the Coffee Joint). Find out more and buy tickets (21+) on Eventbrite
.
Know of more marijuana events? Send information to [email protected].