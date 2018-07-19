Where Will Colorado's Pot Industry Be in 2022?

Although Colorado's legal cannabis industry has maintained a steady of pace of increasing revenues over the years, a new market report from one of pot's leading economic-research teams says it could be time to prepare for a plateau.

In BDS Analytics and Arcview's sixth annual State of Legal Marijuana Markets report, the two cannabis firms dive into each state with medical or recreational cannabis programs. Arcview, known for its investment and market research, notes that it's never had so many states to cover in its report — and all that new competition will likely draw tourist buyers into new regions as they come online, including Nevada, California, Massachusetts, Canada and possibly Maine.

"With previous figures estimating one-in-three sales coming from out-of-state travelers, Colorado may have a lot to lose from increased U.S. market competition," the report reads. "Many of those travelers may now have access closer to home, or will in the near future, and any increase in taxes — therefore an increase in price —will disincentivize cannabis tourism within a region."