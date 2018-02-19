Lightshade Recalls Pre-Rolled Joints Over Mold and Yeast Concerns

One of Denver's largest dispensary chains has issued a voluntary recall for medical and recreational cannabis products over concerns about possible contamination. The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment announced on February 16 that pre-rolled joints from Lightshade Labs LLC, a cultivation that does business as Lightshade dispensaries, could be contaminated with mold and yeast, and should not be consumed.
The recall, issued in conjunction with Lightshade, started after the department received a complaint of illness potentially associated with a Lightshade pre-roll; that led to inspection of the company's facilities. "DDPHE opened an investigation after receiving a complaint of illness potentially associated with these products. Short and long-term health impacts resulting from inhalation exposure to mold may exist depending on the specific product, duration, frequency, and level of exposure," the recall announcement reads. "Consumers with concerns about their personal health should contact their physician with related questions. Any consumers who experienced symptoms of illness after smoking a pre-roll Lightshade product are also urged to contact DDPHE at phicomments@denvergov.org."
Lightshade has eight locations in the metro area, with five in Denver. Only the Denver locations are subject to the DEPHE recall; here are the affected locations and the product codes of the recalled pre-rolls:
- 330 South Dayton Street (402-00405/402R-00106)
- 3950 Holly Street (402-00603/402R-00073)
- 1126 South Sheridan Boulevard (402-00970/402R-00360)
- 11975 East 40th Avenue (402R-00396)
- 745 East 6th Avenue (402R-00479)
According to DDPHE documents, Blue Dream pre-rolls from two of the five locations visited by public-health investigators this month failed tests for yeast and mold, and more strains are currently under testing by Bona Fides Lab.
Lightshade issued the following statement to Westword in response to the recall:
We are voluntarily recalling some of our pre-rolled joints due to the possibility of higher than standard levels of microbials. We value the health and safety of our customers and patients above all else, and with guidance from our partners at the Denver Department of Public Health, we have incorporated new production practices to ensure even higher levels of compliance. Lightshade has been in business for over eight years and has always been in full compliance with all state mandated testing regulations.
Although commercial cannabis recalls because of the presence of pesticides and fungicides aren't uncommon, this is only the second mold recall for legal pot in DDPHE history. The first was in connection with Buddies Wellness in July 2017.
