Lightshade Recalls Pre-Rolled Joints Over Mold and Yeast Concerns

Lightshade has five dispensaries in Denver and eight in the metro area overall.

One of Denver's largest dispensary chains has issued a voluntary recall for medical and recreational cannabis products over concerns about possible contamination. The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment announced on February 16 that pre-rolled joints from Lightshade Labs LLC, a cultivation that does business as Lightshade dispensaries, could be contaminated with mold and yeast, and should not be consumed.

The recall, issued in conjunction with Lightshade, started after the department received a complaint of illness potentially associated with a Lightshade pre-roll; that led to inspection of the company's facilities. "DDPHE opened an investigation after receiving a complaint of illness potentially associated with these products. Short and long-term health impacts resulting from inhalation exposure to mold may exist depending on the specific product, duration, frequency, and level of exposure," the recall announcement reads. "Consumers with concerns about their personal health should contact their physician with related questions. Any consumers who experienced symptoms of illness after smoking a pre-roll Lightshade product are also urged to contact DDPHE at phicomments@denvergov.org."

Lightshade has eight locations in the metro area, with five in Denver. Only the Denver locations are subject to the DEPHE recall; here are the affected locations and the product codes of the recalled pre-rolls:

