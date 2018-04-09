AEG Announces New RiNo Venue: The Mission Ballroom

Entertainment giant AEG Presents Rocky Mountains will be opening a 60,000-square-foot ballroom at a new development between 40th and 43rd streets along Brighton Boulevard, where the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood meets the RiNo Arts District.

The Mission Ballroom, which is slated to open in summer 2019, will be the centerpiece of the North Wynkoop, a fourteen-acre mixed-use project by Westfield Company. Westfield is best known for developing the Stanley Marketplace, as well as 1800 Larimer, Hub 25 Industrial Park and S*Park residential community. AEG currently produces concerts at the Bluebird Theater, the Gothic Theatre, the Ogden Theatre, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the Pepsi Center and Fiddler's Green.

The Mission Ballroom is hardly a new idea.

“Our entire AEG Presents Rocky Mountain team spent the last eleven years searching for the perfect location and the right design to build one of the finest venues this town has ever seen," says AEG CEO Chuck Morris in a statement announcing the project. "With features including a moving stage that provides the Mission flexible capacity from 2,200 to 3,950 guests, unrivaled sight lines and state-of-the-art sound and lights, the Mission will bring Colorado the most cutting-edge concert experience in the world.”

The Mission will also offer rising rows and a dance floor, so that people will have options for sitting and standing. “We blended the ballroom experience on the floor with a tiered-riser configuration similar to Red Rocks. Beyond offering incredible sight lines, this design creates the finest sonic experience that Colorado concertgoers expect and deserve,” says Don Strasburg, co-president for AEG Presents Rocky Mountains, in the same announcement.

Although the economic boom in the River North district has caused congestion, AEG says North Wynkoop will have plenty of new car and bike parking. The Mission will be a short walk from the 38th and Blake A Line station, and one train stop from downtown.

Along with the Mission, North Wynkoop will have 175,000 square feet of retail and office space, a boutique hotel, and both market rate and affordable housing, says Kevin McClintock, a partner at Westfield, in a promotional video for the project.

"The Brighton Boulevard corridor and the entire River North area is exploding with vibrancy," says Brent Fedrizzi, co-president and COO of AEG Presents Rocky Mountains, in the announcement of the project. "This location is a perfect fit for the Mission Ballroom. With parking, easy access to light rail, and only a stone’s throw from downtown, it is the right place for us to be.”

