Concerts

Alt-J, moe. and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Tickets for moe. at the Ogden and alt-j at Mission Ballroom go on sale Friday, July 21. Other announcements include Playboi Carti at Ball Arena and Above & Beyond at Red Rocks.
July 20, 2023
Alt-J celebrate its tenth anniversary at Mission Ballroom in November!
The British indie-experimental rock group alt-J just announced a show at Mission Ballroom on Wednesday, November 29, where they will be celebrating the tenth anniversary of the group's debut album, An Awesome Wave. Tickets are $70-$150 and go on sale Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m.

After providing support for Umphrey's McGee's two-night run at Red Rocks last month, the Buffalo, New York, jam band known as moe. will be returning to Denver for its own two-night run at the Ogden Theatre on Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21. Tickets are $36.75 and go on sale Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m.

Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:

New Show / On Sale Dates

BALL ARENA
Playboi Carti: With Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang, Wed., Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$199.50
Los Temerarios: USA Tour: Sat., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $59-$249
YG & Tyga: Str8 to the Klub Tour: With Saweetie, Kamaiyah, Wallie The Sensei and DJ Vision, Tue., Oct. 10, 7 p.m., $29.50-$99.50

BLUEBIRD THEATER
Taylor Fest: Fri., Sept. 1, 9 p.m., $22.50-$25
Jake Hill: With Oliver Francis, guccihighwaters and Cherie Amour, Mon., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $27.50-$29.50
Kind Hearted Strangers: With The Runaway Grooms, Sat., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $20-$25
The Bad Plus & Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog: Sat., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $35-$40
Gayle: scared but trying tour: Sun., Oct. 22, 7 p.m., $23
Periphery: With Mike Dawes, Mon., Nov. 6, 8 p.m.; Tue., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $35-$29.75

BOULDER THEATER
Rooster Presents: Slacker University's Campus Colors Tour: Thu., Aug. 31, 9 p.m., $15-$30
Patty Griffin: Tue., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $35-$45
Trace Bundy With The Boulder Symphony: Fri., Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m., $35-$50

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM/OTHER SIDE
Kitchen Dwellers: Thu., Nov. 9, 8 p.m.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Porno for Pyros: Horns, Thorns En Halos 2023 Tour: Thu., Oct. 19, 7 p.m., $45-$89.75
Hollywood Undead & Tech N9Ne: Hollywood & N9Ne Tour 2023: Sat., Oct. 21, 6 p.m., $49.75-$89.75

FOX THEATRE
Moon Dial: With Clementine and Big Pinch, Sat., July 22, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Sueco: The No Consequences Tour: Sat., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $22-$25
The Taylor Party (Taylor Swift Night): Sat., Nov. 18, 9 p.m., $15-$25

GOTHIC THEATRE
Mammoth WVH: The Mammoth II Tour: With Nita Strauss, Tue., Nov. 28, 7:30 p.m., $35.50-$40

HI-DIVE
Pictoria Vark: With Allison Lorenzen and Shadow Work, Wed., Aug. 23, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Git Some: With Spells and BleakHeart, Fri., Sept. 1, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Sarah Shook & the Disarmers: Sun., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $20-$22
The Yawpers: Sun., Sept. 24, 8 p.m.; Mon., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $7-$10
Tassel: With Street Fever, Teller and Desasociado, Tue., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Djunah: Sun., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $12-$15

LEVITT PAVILION
Dustin Lynch: Barn Party 2023: With Blackjack Billy, Sat., Sept. 30, 6 p.m.

MARQUIS THEATER
Soul Glo: With Zulu and Playytime, Thu., Sept. 7, 7 p.m., $20
Leah Kate: The Super Over Tour: Sun., Oct. 1, 6:30 p.m., $20
yeule: Sat., Oct. 7, 7 p.m., $25
Sammie: Love Always Wins Tour: Thu., Oct. 12, 7 p.m., $28
Angel Du$t: With Candy, Bib and Mary Jane Dunphe, Mon., Nov. 13, 6 p.m., $25

MEOW WOLF
Loving: Sun., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $20
Alice Longyu Gao: The CEO Tour: Fri., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $20
Minnesota: Out of the Void: Sat., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $25
PLAID: Feorm Falorx 2023 North American Tour: Thu., Jan. 11, 9 p.m., $25

MISSION BALLROOM
Charlotte de Witte: All Night Long 2023: Sat., Sept. 30, 9 p.m., $29
Thievery Corporation: With DJ Shadow, Sat., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $45.50
alt-J: 10th Anniversary of An Awesome Wave: Wed., Nov. 29, 8 p.m., $70-$150
The Menzingers: With Microwave, Cloud Nothings and Rodeo Boys, Wed., Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m., $35-$39.50

OGDEN THEATRE
Eazybaked: With Tiedye Ky, Molokai, Milano and Charles Nimbus, Sat., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $19.99-$35
Dope Lemon: Tue., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $29.50
moe.: Fri., Oct. 20, 8 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $36.75
Kitchen Dwellers: Fri., Nov. 10, 8 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $32.50-$35

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
High Pulp: Fri., Sept. 22, 9 p.m., $17-$20
Dave Bruzza's Unsafe at Any Speed: Fri., Oct. 20, 9 p.m., $20-$30

PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Chris Botti: Sun., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $50-$85
YES: Classic Tales of YES: Thu., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $55-$125
Blue October: Sat., Nov. 25, 8 p.m., $39.50-$99.50
WAR: Fri., Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$84.50

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Above & Beyond: With Kasablanca, Aname and A&B presents Flow State Yoga (10/19), with Simon Doty, Durante, HANA and A&B presents Flow State Yoga (10/20), Thu., Oct. 19, 6 p.m.; Fri., Oct. 20, 6 p.m., $59.95-$139.95
Slander presents: Chimera: With Kill The Noise b2b Trivecta, Wavedash, Saka and Redline, Fri., Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m.

SKYLARK LOUNGE
Berkley & His Little Band: With Volon Vauban and Nicki Walters, Sun., Sept. 3, 8 p.m., $10
Fun Machine: With Cherokee Social, Red Light Ritual and Tonguebyte, Tue., Sept. 5, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Wizzerd: With Lord Velvet, Fri., Sept. 8, 9 p.m., $12-$15
GA-20: Wed., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $19-$20

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
PhaseOne: Sun., Sept. 3, 6 & 7 p.m., $25
Wynne: Hot on Their Heels Tour: Wed., Oct. 4, 7 p.m., $15
TesseracT: War Of Being World Tour: With Intervals and Alluvial, Mon., Oct. 23, 7 p.m., $27.50
Citizen: With Narrow Head and Modern Color, Sat., Nov. 4, 6:30 p.m., $28
Dying Fetus: Make Them Beg for Death.: With The Acacia Strain, Despised Icon, Creeping Death and Tactosa, Thu., Nov. 9, 6 p.m., $29.50
Laszewo: Fri., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $20-$35
Kota the Friend presents: Flowers for My Friends Tour: Wed., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $35-$45
Spencer Brown: Sat., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $25-$35

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
