Alt-J, moe. and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

The British indie-experimental rock group alt-J just announced a show at Mission Ballroom on Wednesday, November 29, where they will be celebrating the tenth anniversary of the group's debut album, Tickets are $70-$150 and go on sale Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m.After providing support for Umphrey's McGee 's two-night run at Red Rocks last month , the Buffalo, New York, jam band known as moe. will be returning to Denver for its own two-night run at the Ogden Theatre on Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21. Tickets are $36.75 and go on sale Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m.Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:With Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang, Wed., Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$199.50Sat., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $59-$249With Saweetie, Kamaiyah, Wallie The Sensei and DJ Vision, Tue., Oct. 10, 7 p.m., $29.50-$99.50Fri., Sept. 1, 9 p.m., $22.50-$25With Oliver Francis, guccihighwaters and Cherie Amour, Mon., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $27.50-$29.50With The Runaway Grooms, Sat., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $20-$25Sat., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $35-$40Sun., Oct. 22, 7 p.m., $23With Mike Dawes, Mon., Nov. 6, 8 p.m.; Tue., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $35-$29.75Thu., Aug. 31, 9 p.m., $15-$30Tue., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $35-$45Fri., Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m., $35-$50Thu., Nov. 9, 8 p.m.Thu., Oct. 19, 7 p.m., $45-$89.75Sat., Oct. 21, 6 p.m., $49.75-$89.75With Clementine and Big Pinch, Sat., July 22, 8 p.m., $15-$18Sat., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $22-$25Sat., Nov. 18, 9 p.m., $15-$25With Nita Strauss, Tue., Nov. 28, 7:30 p.m., $35.50-$40With Allison Lorenzen and Shadow Work, Wed., Aug. 23, 8 p.m., $12-$15With Spells and BleakHeart, Fri., Sept. 1, 9 p.m., $12-$15Sun., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $20-$22Sun., Sept. 24, 8 p.m.; Mon., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $7-$10With Street Fever, Teller and Desasociado, Tue., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $15-$18Sun., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $12-$15With Blackjack Billy, Sat., Sept. 30, 6 p.m.With Zulu and Playytime, Thu., Sept. 7, 7 p.m., $20Sun., Oct. 1, 6:30 p.m., $20Sat., Oct. 7, 7 p.m., $25Thu., Oct. 12, 7 p.m., $28With Candy, Bib and Mary Jane Dunphe, Mon., Nov. 13, 6 p.m., $25Sun., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $20Fri., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $20Sat., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $25Thu., Jan. 11, 9 p.m., $25Sat., Sept. 30, 9 p.m., $29With DJ Shadow, Sat., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $45.50Wed., Nov. 29, 8 p.m., $70-$150With Microwave, Cloud Nothings and Rodeo Boys, Wed., Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m., $35-$39.50With Tiedye Ky, Molokai, Milano and Charles Nimbus, Sat., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $19.99-$35Tue., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $29.50Fri., Oct. 20, 8 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $36.75Fri., Nov. 10, 8 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $32.50-$35Fri., Sept. 22, 9 p.m., $17-$20Fri., Oct. 20, 9 p.m., $20-$30Sun., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $50-$85Thu., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $55-$125Sat., Nov. 25, 8 p.m., $39.50-$99.50Fri., Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$84.50With Kasablanca, Aname and A&B presents Flow State Yoga (10/19), with Simon Doty, Durante, HANA and A&B presents Flow State Yoga (10/20), Thu., Oct. 19, 6 p.m.; Fri., Oct. 20, 6 p.m., $59.95-$139.95With Kill The Noise b2b Trivecta, Wavedash, Saka and Redline, Fri., Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m.With Volon Vauban and Nicki Walters, Sun., Sept. 3, 8 p.m., $10With Cherokee Social, Red Light Ritual and Tonguebyte, Tue., Sept. 5, 8 p.m., $15-$18With Lord Velvet, Fri., Sept. 8, 9 p.m., $12-$15Wed., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $19-$20Sun., Sept. 3, 6 & 7 p.m., $25Wed., Oct. 4, 7 p.m., $15With Intervals and Alluvial, Mon., Oct. 23, 7 p.m., $27.50With Narrow Head and Modern Color, Sat., Nov. 4, 6:30 p.m., $28With The Acacia Strain, Despised Icon, Creeping Death and Tactosa, Thu., Nov. 9, 6 p.m., $29.50Fri., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $20-$35Wed., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $35-$45Sat., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $25-$35