Colorado Symphony Announces New Harry Potter Performances

EXPAND The Colorado Symphony announced it will accompany Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in 2017 and 2018. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Wizards, witches and allies: Brace yourselves for a rush on tickets. This morning, the Colorado Symphony announced its next events in the Harry Potter film series: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, in July 2017 and January 2018, respectively.

The live orchestra and choir will perform John Williams's epic scores as the films play on a forty-foot screen at Boettcher Concert Hall.

The series kicked off in June with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, which will run again at a sold-out concert in January.

“We want our audiences to feel like they experienced something new, magical and unforgettable," says CSO Chief Artistic Officer Anthony Pierce in the announcement.

The Colorado Symphony will perform Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets at 7:30 p.m. July 29 and 1 p.m. July 30, and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban at 7:30 p.m. January 5-6, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. at Boettcher Concert Hall.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 30, online at coloradosymphony.org/tickets, by phone at 303-623-7876, and in person at the Boettcher Concert Hall Box Office, at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1000 14th Street.