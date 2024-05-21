 The Savoy and MAS Welcome David Amram Back to Denver | Westword
Denver Legend David Amram Makes a Grand Return

The 93-year-old's career spans eight decades and includes collaborations with such iconic figures as Charlie Parker, Leonard Bernstein and Miles Davis.
May 21, 2024
"Denver is one of my favorite cities," says David Amram.
"Denver is one of my favorite cities," says David Amram.

Nonagenarian composer and multi-instrumentalist David Amram's storied history with Denver dates back to his teenage years, when he first visited the city with his family. He recalls wandering through Larimer Square and Denver's historic downtown as a boy, left in awe on what would be the first of many visits to the city.

"I've had such a great time in Denver since I was a teenager, and now I'm 93," Amram reflects. "So that's quite a few years to become disillusioned, discouraged and embittered, but that hasn't happened yet. I always loved to come back, even though I often get lost in the airport."

From his early days jamming with music icons in the 1950s and hanging with Jack Kerouac and Neal Cassady to his contemporary compositions with the Colorado Symphony, Amram's bond with Denver has only deepened over the decades. On Thursday, May 23, Amram returns to the Mile High City from New York to perform a special concert with the Music Appreciation Society (MAS) at the Savoy Denver.
The concert on May 23 will also commemorate the publication of an anthology about David Amram's life.
Courtesy of Jennifer Hasegawa

"David Amram is one of the most interesting performers of his age," says MAS founder and Denver real estate executive David Spira. "First of all, he's still alive. It's unique at that age to still be performing. There are a lot of other veteran performers that haven't had the same impact; David Amram's everywhere and nowhere at the same time."

His career spans eight decades and includes collaborations with such iconic figures as Charlie Parker, Leonard Bernstein and Miles Davis. Amram has released more than twenty records, received eight honorary doctorates and served as the New York Philharmonic's first composer-in-residence. These achievements have cemented his place as a major figure in contemporary music, known for his versatility and profound contributions to the arts.

Spira founded MAS in 2015 with the goal of bringing top musicians, such as Amram, to Denver in an intimate setting. "I travel a lot to New York, where you can see all kinds of live chamber music, jazz, blues, Latin and world music," he says. "I just got frustrated because most people were not coming here. So I decided to host my own concert series and bring in the performers that we want to see in Denver."

MAS went on hiatus in 2020 because of the pandemic but relaunched in February 2024 under the leadership of managing director Elizabeth Irby. With a master's degree in music business from Berklee College of Music and extensive live-music experience, Irby joined MAS in July 2023 to help build community through music.
David Spira founded MAS in 2015 with the goal of bringing top musicians, such as Amram, to Denver in an intimate setting.
Courtesy of Amanda Tipton Photography
The group's May event with Amram begins at 7 p.m., with a social hour and music at 8 p.m., and showcases the Rocky Mountain Jazz Quartet, several Colorado Symphony musicians, singer-songwriter Barry Ollman and flutist Laura Schulkind.

"The Savoy is perfect for our social hour before because it is set up with the cocktail lounge in front and the social hall in the back," Irby says. "The goal of MAS is to foster community around the music by encouraging people to come when the doors open and talk to one another. This community is starting to grow in its new form, and the neighborhood has been extremely supportive. We believe David Amram will be a big hit with both MAS supporters and anyone who enjoys music."

More than just a concert, Amram's return to Denver is a tribute to his lifelong connection to the city and its thriving cultural scene.

"Having so many people I’ve played with in Denver be part of the concert means a lot to me," Amram says. "I was one of the people who dared to play in Denver years ago, so I’ve built up some great relationships here."

This event also commemorates the publication of The Many Worlds of David Amram, an anthology edited and introduced by Colorado publisher Dean Birkenkamp last November. The book will be for sale at the event, and Amram will be available to sign copies. "Dean is so knowledgeable about music and is highly respected in the publishing industry," Amram says. "It’s almost embarrassing to praise people who praise you, but when Dean writes about you, he elevates you to a new level."

Amram hopes this event will inspire young artists to connect with fellow musicians in a non-competitive environment.

"This is a great opportunity for young artists to come and make friends with fellow artists rather than feeling like they're in competition," he says. "My goal is for some kid who reads the book to say, 'Wow! That guy is not cynical. He still enjoys his work and is happy.' And I really am. I am grateful to still be doing what I love, and I enjoy sharing my blessings with others. Denver is one of my favorite cities, so I'm excited to jam out in the area with old friends and new ones."

David Amram’s Many Worlds: Concert and Book Release, Thursday, May 23, the Savoy Denver, 2700 Arapahoe Street. Get tickets at maspresents.org.
