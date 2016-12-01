How to Support Music on Colorado Gives Day

EXPAND Youth on Record, a worthy receiver of donations come December 6. Andrea Viarrial-Murphy

Colorado is host to many unique nonprofits supporting music and making a positive impact in our communities, so with Colorado Gives Day coming up on Tuesday, December 6, we’ve compiled a list featuring some of the standouts. Not sure where your dollars will make a difference? Read on to find the organization that might be the perfect fit.

Youth on Record

Youth on Record is a social justice and music education organization working with at-risk youth in Denver. In addition to sending local professional musicians, rappers, poets and DJs into classrooms and treatment centers, Youth on Record also has a couple of very cool new programs operating right out of its own Youth Media Studio. The Y.O.R. Sessions give youth hands-on experience assisting professional engineers in the recording studio and recording artists like Twenty One Pilots, HoneyHoney and the Mountain Goats for an annual compilation that will continue to fund Youth on Record’s programs. SoundSeeds provides teens the training and business skills to teach their own music lessons at Youth on Record’s studios, then offers affordable music lessons to the community. Youth on Record has a goal of raising $10,000 for Colorado Gives Day. As a bonus, the organization is running a contest for the band or musician who brings in the most donors — they’ll win four hours of recording time with an engineer at the Youth on Record studio. To donate, visit Youth on Record's website.

Harmony: A Colorado Chorale

The mission of Harmony Chorale is to embrace and inspire an inclusive community through song, by welcoming and representing gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and straight ally voices. Harmony was founded in 1991 around the time that Colorado voters approved Amendment 2, which made it legal to discriminate against people who identified as LGBTQ (and was later overturned). In 2017, the group is taking on its most ambitious project yet: “For the last year, we have been working to produce 'Tyler’s Suite' in June in the Broomfield area and at Gates Concert Hall on the DU campus,” says Bill Loper, Harmony’s artistic director. Harmony will also perform "Tyler’s Suite" in New York City, with Dr. Tim Seelig (of San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus) as guest director and the Colorado Hebrew Chorale joining. “Tyler’s Suite” is a collaborative work written in response to the suicide of Tyler Clementi, and exploring the voices and experiences of Tyler and his family. Donate to Harmony Chorale here.

The Colorado Sound

The Colorado Sound (that's 105.5 FM) is a relative newcomer to the scene, operating under the umbrella of KUNC. Earlier this year, when KUNC transitioned to a 24-hour news station, the Colorado Sound was launched as a sister station broadcasting more of the music programming that KUNC listeners had come to love and expect.

Programmer Keefer Fulgham says, “An important component of what we do is highlight this incredible diverse and vibrant music scene in Colorado. If you think about the cities and states that have healthy music scenes, they have a station similar to the Colorado Sound that supports it. And not just a specialty show buried in the middle of the night, but one that makes its music scene a part of the station’s sonic identity. That’s part of our mission, to connect the dots from the artists who paved the way for the music of today and expose this incredible music being made in Colorado. So on Colorado Gives Day, if you give to 105.5 the Colorado Sound, that’s what you’re supporting.” Donate to the Colorado Sound here.

