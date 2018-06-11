Summit Music Hall's Getting a Big Renovation

After Live Nation acquired Summit Music Hall in February, local music lovers were wondering how the mega-booker would change the traditionally independently-run music venue.
We're getting our first indication today, June 11. Live Nation has announced it will renovate Summit Music Hall to up its capacity to 1,350; upgrade the sound system; expand restrooms; improve sightlines from the balcony and upgrade the artist dressing rooms to include en-suite bathrooms and showers.
Summit Music Hall will be closed from June 21 through early September, and the Marquis Theater will close from July 2 through August 12 (but will continue to sell pizza).
STS9 will welcome the new Summit at a concert on September 6 before its back-to-back shows at Red Rocks.
