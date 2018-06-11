 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Cradle of Filth performed at the Summit Music Hall on April 16.EXPAND
Cradle of Filth performed at the Summit Music Hall on April 16.
Brandon Thrift

Summit Music Hall's Getting a Big Renovation

Ana Campbell | June 11, 2018 | 10:37am
AA

After Live Nation acquired Summit Music Hall in February, local music lovers were wondering how the mega-booker would change the traditionally independently-run music venue.

We're getting our first indication today, June 11. Live Nation has announced it will renovate Summit Music Hall to up its capacity to 1,350; upgrade the sound system; expand restrooms; improve sightlines from the balcony and upgrade the artist dressing rooms to include en-suite bathrooms and showers.

Summit Music Hall will be closed from June 21 through early September, and the Marquis Theater will close from July 2 through August 12 (but will continue to sell pizza).

STS9 will welcome the new Summit at a concert on September 6 before its back-to-back shows at Red Rocks.

 
Ana Campbell has been Westword's managing editor since 2016. She has worked at magazines and newspapers around the country, picking up a few awards for her writing and editing. She grew up in south Texas.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >