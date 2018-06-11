Summit Music Hall's Getting a Big Renovation

Cradle of Filth performed at the Summit Music Hall on April 16.

After Live Nation acquired Summit Music Hall in February, local music lovers were wondering how the mega-booker would change the traditionally independently-run music venue.

We're getting our first indication today, June 11. Live Nation has announced it will renovate Summit Music Hall to up its capacity to 1,350; upgrade the sound system; expand restrooms; improve sightlines from the balcony and upgrade the artist dressing rooms to include en-suite bathrooms and showers.

Summit Music Hall will be closed from June 21 through early September, and the Marquis Theater will close from July 2 through August 12 (but will continue to sell pizza).