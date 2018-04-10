 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Black Star played the Ogden Theatre on February 10, 2018.EXPAND
Black Star played the Ogden Theatre on February 10, 2018.
Brandon Marshall

Nas and Black Star Headline Killer Red Rocks Concert

Westword Staff | April 10, 2018 | 10:35am
AA

Hip-hop legends Nas and Black Star will headline one of the summer's best hip-hop lineups, with Pusha T, Brother Ali and Colorado's own Reminders rounding out the bill. 

Black Star is the politically fueled project of Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey (formerly Mos Def).

The concert will take place at Red Rocks Amphitheatre at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

Tickets run from $59.50 to $89.50 and can be purchased online at AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >