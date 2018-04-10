Nas and Black Star Headline Killer Red Rocks Concert

Hip-hop legends Nas and Black Star will headline one of the summer's best hip-hop lineups, with Pusha T, Brother Ali and Colorado's own Reminders rounding out the bill.
Black Star is the politically fueled project of Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey (formerly Mos Def).
The concert will take place at Red Rocks Amphitheatre at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
Tickets run from $59.50 to $89.50 and can be purchased online at AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.
