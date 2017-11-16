Following Lawsuit, Red Rocks Trying New Ticketing System for Accessible Seats

Getting tickets for many Red Rocks shows can be tough, as we explored in an August 22 cover story, “Bot or Not: Who Really Gobbles Up Red Rocks Tickets?”

Those tickets can be especially elusive for fans with accessibility needs; wheelchair users have just two rows to sit in: row one and row seventy. And last December, growing frustration over wheelchair-accessible seats being swiped by ticket scalpers or able-bodied patrons led to a number of plaintiffs, including Kalyn Heffernan of the hip-hop group Wheelchair Sports Camp, to join forces with disability lawyers and file a class action lawsuit against Denver, which owns and operates Red Rocks through Denver Arts and Venues. (Heffernan described some of her personal experiences to us when that suit was filed).

Now, both parties tell Westword that the lawsuit is close to a settlement. And as part of ongoing negotiations, Denver Arts and Venues announced this week that it will implement a new ticket-buying process beginning in February 2018 to help ensure that accessible seats at Red Rocks go to those that actually need them.