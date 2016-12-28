Sneak Peak: Watch Spells' New Music Video "Staying in Is the New Going Out"

Denver pop-punk band Spells is releasing its first music video, "Staying in is the New Going Out." Spells

Westword's happy to be premiering Denver fun-lovin' punk band Spells' first music video, "Staying in Is the New Going Out." The dancy, pop-punk song is a reminder that even in the bleakest moments, fermenting in bath robes and buried under a stack of books, people can be nudged into dancing, singing and having a bed-jumping good time.

"There is plenty of heavy stuff in the world to think about," says Spells singer Ben Roy. "We're just trying to put stuff out there that offsets that a little bit and makes it a little more easy going and lighthearted."

The band, which formed in 2011, created the video with Geek Mythology Productions, a media company mostly known for its nationally recognized drag queen videos.

"I had approached them and asked if they'd be willing to make a video that wasn't for drag queens, that was for a bunch of idiots like ourselves," Roy says.

The company agreed. "It was a blast," he continues.

Without further adieu, check out Spells' first video.

Spells plays the hi-dive, with Dressy Bessy and Wheelchair Sports Camp, on January 7. The show starts at 9 p.m.