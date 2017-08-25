 


Chicharra plays the ninth edition of Titwrench, August 25 to 26.
1
Chicharra

Seven of Our Favorite Artists Playing Titwrench

Westword Staff | August 25, 2017 | 6:00am
AA

The DIY experimental-music festival Titwrench is back at it again with another stellar lineup of bands fronted by women and queer people. This ninth festival will be bringing more than thirty acts to perform at Denver's Mercury Cafe.

Whatever day you opt to go, you're sure to see something stellar and strange. Here are seven of our favorite artists who will be playing.

Laura Ortman

Litter Brain

Shooda Shook It

Chicharra

Emily Frembgen

Prism Bitch

Erin Stereo

Titwrench, August 25 to 26, Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street, $25-$45.

