Arturo Hernandez Garcia, Former Sanctuary-Seeker, Reportedly Detained by ICE

Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 12:45 p.m.
By Chris Walker
Arturo Hernandez Garcia at First Unitarian.
Arturo Hernandez Garcia at First Unitarian.
Anthony Camera
A A

Arturo Hernandez Garcia, a Mexican immigrant who made headlines when he spent nine months in sanctuary during 2015 at the First Unitarian Society in Denver, has reportedly been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Hernandez Garcia was the subject of a Westword cover story, "Sacred Ground." He's been fighting his deportation since leaving sanctuary in July 2015.

Multiple immigrant advocacy groups in Colorado are reporting via Facebook that Hernandez Garcia was arrested at his workplace late Wednesday morning. A post from the Metro Denver Sanctuary Coalition, which is currently protecting Jeanette Vizguerra in the same church that Hernandez Garcia stayed in, is embedded below. We will update more as we learn of developments.

Chris Walker
Chris Walker covers news and music as a staff writer at Westword. Prior to living in Denver, he spent two years bicycling across Eurasia, during which he wrote feature stories for VICE, NPR, Forbes, and The Atlantic. Read more of Chris's feature work and view his portfolio here.

