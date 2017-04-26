Arturo Hernandez Garcia, Former Sanctuary-Seeker, Reportedly Detained by ICE
Arturo Hernandez Garcia at First Unitarian.
Anthony Camera
Arturo Hernandez Garcia, a Mexican immigrant who made headlines when he spent nine months in sanctuary during 2015 at the First Unitarian Society in Denver, has reportedly been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Hernandez Garcia was the subject of a Westword cover story, "Sacred Ground." He's been fighting his deportation since leaving sanctuary in July 2015.
Multiple immigrant advocacy groups in Colorado are reporting via Facebook that Hernandez Garcia was arrested at his workplace late Wednesday morning. A post from the Metro Denver Sanctuary Coalition, which is currently protecting Jeanette Vizguerra in the same church that Hernandez Garcia stayed in, is embedded below. We will update more as we learn of developments.
