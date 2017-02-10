CSU Baller Nicho Garcia Punched Man Who Asked That He Stop Pissing by Him?

A photo from a tweet by CSU head coach Mike Bobo to announce the signing of lineman Nicho Garcia. Additional images below. @CoachBobo_CSU

In February 2016, Colorado State University football coach Mike Bobo tweeted excitedly about offensive lineman Nicho Garcia formally committing to play for the CSU Rams. A year later, we're guessing Bobo's enthusiasm has been tempered. Garcia has yet to play a single game for the Rams, and his chances of doing so in 2017 took one helluva blow after he was arrested for allegedly punching out a guy who had the unmitigated gall to ask that Garcia stop urinating next to him outside their apartment complex.

As a bonus, Garcia is said to have been so blotto on the night in question that he didn't remember this pummeling even after being shown security footage of him bringing the thunder.

Which is why he's our latest Schmuck of the Week nominee.

Garcia's page remains on the CSURams.com website at this writing. Here's the rundown of his football credentials.

2014-15 (Highland Community College):

Spent two seasons at Highland Community College in Highland, Kan.

Ninth-ranked JuCo offensive lineman in the country in the Class of 2016, including a top-three offensive guard.

As a sophomore in 2015, was named an All-Jayhawk Conference offensive lineman.

Finished his sophomore season with a 5-5 record.

Rated as a three-star recruit by ESPN, 247 Sports and Rivals.

Committed to CSU over reported offers from Southern Mississippi, Akron, Georgia State and Charlotte.

High School:

Is a 2014 graduate of Blue Valley Northwest High School in Overland Park, Kan.

By the way, the "RS" under the "Experience" heading stands for "red shirt," a term designating that Garcia didn't use up a year of sports eligibility last season. According to the Fort Collins Coloradoan, which first reported about Garcia's troubles, he practiced with the Rams last year but didn't play in an actual game despite the exclamatory enthusiasm of Bobo's aforementioned tweet.

Whether Garcia hits the field in 2017 will likely turn on the resolution of the current case against him, which dates back to October 16, 2016. Around midnight on that date, a police report obtained by the Coloradoan notes, an unidentified twenty-year-old man was smoking a cigarette while sitting on a stoop outside his apartment complex on West Plum Street when Garcia, also twenty, appeared and began draining his lizard. When the man asked him to stop, Garcia allegedly paid him back for his temerity by slugging him repeatedly.

The investigation took its own sweet time to get going. But finally, on November 30, police got their hands on surveillance videos of the area, and Garcia, who also lived at the complex, was ID'd.

Just over a week later, on December 7, Garcia, joined by a representative of the football squad, spoke with the cops. He acknowledged that he'd been "really hammered" on the evening in question, the report allows — so much so that he didn't remember feeding his knuckles to anyone. And that remained the case even after watching himself do it on video.

Late last month, Garcia was finally arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor harassment and assault. He was released on a $2,000 bond.

After the arrest, Coach Bobo issued the following statement: "We have been aware of the legal matter involving Nicho Garcia and have been in communication with the university and local authorities throughout the process. As with all pending legal matters, we do not have further comment at this time."

No, Bobo didn't tweet it — or use any exclamation points.

