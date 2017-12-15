Shame Energy Inefficient Buildings in Denver With This Map!

A screenshot of the map, which currently shows the ENERGY STAR ratings of buildings 50,000 square feet or larger.

We Coloradans like to think of ourselves as being environmentally conscious. There's some truth to back that assertion. In November, for instance, Denverites approved the most far-reaching green-roof initiative in the country, which requires buildings over 25,000 square feet to dedicate portions of their roofs to solar panels or gardens.

But underneath those roofs, how many buildings in Denver are truly “green"?

Denver's Department of Public Health and Environment has released an interactive map that ranks buildings across the city based on their energy efficiency. It's like Google Maps, except you can zoom in on individual buildings and check their Energy Star scores, which reflect a structure's energy efficiency on a 1-100 scale. (For a more technical description of Energy Star scores, click here.)