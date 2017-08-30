See Flags for 20 Denver Neighborhoods and Meet the Artist Waving Them

Steven Chester's day job is as a Denver city planner. But when he's off the clock, he still celebrates the Mile High City, albeit in a completely different way. For his Flags of Denver project, he's set out to create a flag for all 78 officially designated Denver neighborhoods. And as indicated by the twenty he's produced so far (see all of them here), his love of design and fascination with the history of each area have come together in a way that's well worth saluting.

"It's a combination of two of my passions," Chester says about the undertaking. "I've always been really interested in graphic design; I do some freelance work on the side for friends and stuff like that. But I'm also passionate about cities and, obviously, passionate about Denver. And since I was a little kid, I've been interested in flags. I think that's something everyone has an interest in, whether they know it or not."

In Chester's view, Denver provides a fascinating canvas for the concept, especially right now. "The city is changing so rapidly — so what I'm trying to do is capture something unique about each neighborhood's history. Maybe there's something that even people in the area don't know about, or maybe there's something they share. There's a lot that kind of divides neighborhoods these days when it comes to growth and change — but maybe everyone can find some common ground with a unifying symbol like a flag."