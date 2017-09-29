Denver's Five-Year Housing Plan: "People Are Being Squeezed Out"

Today, September 29, Denver mayor Michael Hancock formally unveiled a draft document of Denver's new proposed five-year housing plan. "Housing an Inclusive Denver," accessible below, aims to address the have-nots as well as the haves in the go-go economy of today's Mile High City. Despite the apparent good times, Hancock acknowledged that "people are being squeezed out."

Aside from Hancock, the main players at a press briefing held at the Mayor's Office at Denver's City and County Building were Erik Soliván executive director for the Office of Housing and Opportunities Everywhere, shorthanded as HOPE, and Kevin Marchman, who chairs the city's Housing Advisory Committee. Their purpose was to provide an overview of the massive document, 98 pages worth of facts, figures and goal-setting that's long on ambition. And problems that need addressing aren't dodged.

At present, the proposal states, Denver has approximately 140,000 rental units, with around 21,000 of them, or about 15 percent of the total, under restrictions that keep them in the affordable range. However, the plan goes on, "more than 2,200 affordable homes are at risk of becoming unaffordable over the next five years if the existing income-restrictions expire and owners can rent the units at market rate prices. The city could lose its existing affordable housing stock if income-restrictions expire, and families living in these affordable units are also at risk of displacement if the building converts to market rate pricing that is unaffordable to existing families."