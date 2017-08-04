Choking Your Kid for Wearing Short Shorts Is an Awful Idea, Derek Kinch

If the allegations against Weld County Sheriff's Deputy Derek Kinch are true, and his family says they are, he's more than earned Schmuck of the Week honors. After all, Kinch has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse and assault after he's said to have reacted to the length of his daughter's shorts by pinning her to a wall and choking her.

The details of the case are contained in Kinch's arrest affidavit. On July 21, the report notes, Weld County deputies were dispatched to Longmont United Hospital, where they spoke with Virginia Kinch, the deputy's wife. She said that six days before, on the 15th, Kinch and their daughter, whose name and age have been (appropriately) removed from the affidavit, got into a back-and-forth over the aforementioned shorts — and things soon got physical.

"The argument led to the Defendant pushing [redacted] up on a wall with both of his hands around her neck," the document states. "The Defendant lifted her up to the point where she was standing on her toes and could hardly breathe."