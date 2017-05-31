menu

Surprise! Another Survey Shows That Everyone Wants to Move to Denver

Christian Gulzow, Alleged Torchy's Killer, Is Death Metal Singer


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Surprise! Another Survey Shows That Everyone Wants to Move to Denver

Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 8:30 a.m.
By Chris Walker
Surprise! Another Survey Shows That Everyone Wants to Move to Denver
Lindsey Bartlett
A A

Yet another survey confirms what we already know: Denver is among the most popular places to move to in the United States.

At least, so said 1,000 respondents in a recent nationwide survey compiled by the real estate website homes.com.

Choosing between six major U.S. cities — Denver, Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Miami — 40 percent of respondents (a full 18 percentage points over the runner-up, Miami) said that they'd most want to move to Denver.

Surprise! Another Survey Shows That Everyone Wants to Move to Denver
homes.com

Related Stories

The question was included on a general survey about moving trends, and it underscores other rankings we've reported on; in 2016, U.S. News and World Report listed Denver as its No. 1 place to live in the United States (that dropped to number two this year) by factoring in things like Denver's job market, quality of life, net migration, and even residents' access to marijuana. (Our own Patricia Calhoun also added twelve of her own reasons why Denver has become such a desired location.)

According to Nicole Sparks, a spokeswoman for homes.com, the survey narrowed in on the six cities after the site reviewed U.S. Census data reports about where millennials are moving and analysis about which metro areas in the U.S. are getting the most press for being “hot cities.”

Sparks explained that the 1,000 respondents were chosen randomly through Google's survey tool and represent a broad spectrum of geographic locations throughout the United States. About half of the respondents are male and half are female, and they represent different age ranges (18-24, 25-34, 35-44, 45-54, 55-64 and 65+).

Besides identifying which city respondents would move to if given the chance, the survey also asked about historical moving trends, like how often people move and for what reasons. Below are some additional graphics detailing findings from the survey.

Surprise! Another Survey Shows That Everyone Wants to Move to Denver
homes.com
Surprise! Another Survey Shows That Everyone Wants to Move to Denver
homes.com
Surprise! Another Survey Shows That Everyone Wants to Move to Denver
homes.com
Chris Walker
Chris Walker covers news and music as a staff writer at Westword. Prior to living in Denver, he spent two years bicycling across Eurasia, during which he wrote feature stories for VICE, NPR, Forbes, and The Atlantic. Read more of Chris's feature work and view his portfolio here.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >