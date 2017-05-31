Surprise! Another Survey Shows That Everyone Wants to Move to Denver

Lindsey Bartlett

Yet another survey confirms what we already know: Denver is among the most popular places to move to in the United States.

At least, so said 1,000 respondents in a recent nationwide survey compiled by the real estate website homes.com.

Choosing between six major U.S. cities — Denver, Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Miami — 40 percent of respondents (a full 18 percentage points over the runner-up, Miami) said that they'd most want to move to Denver.

The question was included on a general survey about moving trends, and it underscores other rankings we've reported on; in 2016, U.S. News and World Report listed Denver as its No. 1 place to live in the United States (that dropped to number two this year) by factoring in things like Denver's job market, quality of life, net migration, and even residents' access to marijuana. (Our own Patricia Calhoun also added twelve of her own reasons why Denver has become such a desired location.)

According to Nicole Sparks, a spokeswoman for homes.com, the survey narrowed in on the six cities after the site reviewed U.S. Census data reports about where millennials are moving and analysis about which metro areas in the U.S. are getting the most press for being “hot cities.”

Sparks explained that the 1,000 respondents were chosen randomly through Google's survey tool and represent a broad spectrum of geographic locations throughout the United States. About half of the respondents are male and half are female, and they represent different age ranges (18-24, 25-34, 35-44, 45-54, 55-64 and 65+).

Besides identifying which city respondents would move to if given the chance, the survey also asked about historical moving trends, like how often people move and for what reasons. Below are some additional graphics detailing findings from the survey.

