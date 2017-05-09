New Videos Show ICE Agents Still Using Denver Courthouses to Make Arrests

A screenshot from one of the videos showing ICE Agents making arrests outside the Lindsey Flanigan Courthouse. YouTube — the Meyer Law Office

The Meyer Law Office released two videos on Tuesday, May 6, that show agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement are continuing to arrest suspected undocumented immigrants in and around Denver's courthouses, despite the City of Denver sending ICE a letter on April 6 asking that agents stay away from "sensitive locations" like courthouses and schools.

The Meyer Law Office had previously captured a video of ICE agents inside the Lindsey Flanigan Courthouse on February 16, and that documentation was part of what prompted the city to ask ICE to cease the practice. At the time the city sent its letter in early April, the City Attorney's Office revealed that four cases had to be dropped because witnesses, fearing encounters with ICE agents, refused to show up to hearings.

Similar concerns were raised by the Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court, Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye, who wrote in a March 16 letter to Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly and Attorney General Jeff Sessions: "Enforcement policies that include stalking courthouses and arresting undocumented immigrants, the vast majority of whom pose no risk to public safety, are neither safe nor fair. They not only compromise our core value of fairness but they undermine the judiciary’s ability to provide equal access to justice."

Sessions and Kelly wrote back on March 31, saying that the Trump administration does not plan to change the practice. They claimed security screenings at the entrances of courthouses make them safer for ICE agents to make apprehensions.

The Meyer Law Office uploaded the following YouTube videos and explained the arrests, which happened on April 28 and May 5:

The first video documents the arrest of a man who appeared at the Denver County Court on Friday, April 28, 2017 for a pending misdemeanor traffic case. The individual was arrested by two ICE officers in the vestibule as he was walking out of the courthouse, while Denver Sheriff’s deputies stood by. The video, filmed by his girlfriend in three separate short videos from her phone, documents his arrest as he screams in Spanish for help and begs the officers to stop hurting his hand. The...arrest was conducted in full public view on court property with multiple bystanders witnessing the incident. After the arrest, the girlfriend obtained the ICE officers’ names and badge numbers...He is now in immigration custody in El Paso, Texas, and could be deported at any time. At this time, the individual and his girlfriend would prefer to remain anonymous, but did want to share the video.





The second video documents Meyer Law Office, PC client, Mr. Antonio Garcia, who was arrested at the Denver County Court on Friday, May 5, 2017 immediately following court on a misdemeanor case. In this video, MLO associate attorney Matthew Keller documents two ICE officers as they arrest Mr. Garcia as he leaves court. Mr. Keller asks the officers whether they have a warrant, and the officers allege that they do have one, but refuse to provide it to him as Mr. Garcia’s attorney. Mr. Keller then asks the officers for their names and badge numbers, and they refuse to identify themselves, instead referring Mr. Keller to the ICE Public Information phone number. Mr. Garcia is now being detained at the Aurora ICE Detention Facility.

The Meyer Law Office is holding a press conference at noon today, May 9; visit westword.com/news for updates.

Westword has also reached out to ICE and will update this article with its response.

