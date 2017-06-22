Live Like a Supreme: Tour Neil Gorsuch's Home for Sale in Boulder at $1.675M

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch is selling his home at 5373 Lookout Ridge Drive in Boulder. Additional photos below. Realtor.com

Neil Gorsuch, who was sworn in as a U.S. Supreme Court justice in April, is selling his Boulder County home. The property is described as a "Horse Lovers Paradise," and if it sells for anything near the asking price of $1.675 million, it should add considerably to the net worth of Gorsuch, who may already be the wealthiest member of the Supreme Court.

The home, located at 5373 Lookout Ridge Drive in Boulder, has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and 5,983 square feet of living space on a 3.04 acre lot. It's priced at $280 per square foot.

Here's the description of the spread on its Realtor.com listing:

Horse Lovers Paradise, near Downtown Boulder, Stunning 5 bed/5 bath country home set in a 3 acre oasis with charming 3 stall barn, paddocks, and orchard. Professionally landscaped gardens with heated swimming pool, property surrounded by miles of trails and open space with abundant wildlife and mountain views. Also neighbors 71 acres of rolling pastures belonging to top quality equestrian center. All just minutes from Downtown Boulder.

On January 31, President Donald Trump catapulted Gorsuch into the national spotlight by nominating him to the U.S. Supreme Court to fill the seat formerly occupied by the late Antonin Scalia.

In accepting this nod, Gorsuch made numerous references to family, but he didn't specifically mention its best-known member: Anne Gorsuch (later Anne Gorsuch Burford), who served a controversial stint as head of the Environmental Protection Agency under President Reagan when Neil was a teenager. She died in 2004.

Anne has been mentioned plenty in Westword coverage over the years. In 1994, writer Ward Harkavy noted that she quit the EPA gig "amid a scandal" (over alleged mismanagement of the Superfund program). In 2004, Patricia Calhoun pointed out that Joe Coors helped push her and future husband Bob Burford, who oversaw the Bureau of Land Management for Reagan, to prominence. In 2011, Alan Prendergast credited her in part with "dismantling the EPA and declaring war on coyotes."

During an appearance on MSNBC on the night of the nomination, NPR's Nina Totenberg called Anne a "bomb-thrower."

Such a moniker hardly fits Neil, as Totenberg acknowledged. He was educated at Columbia, Harvard and Oxford — institutions that were mentioned frequently during post-nomination coverage, unlike the University of Colorado Boulder, where he taught law for years. But his best-known job prior to joining the Supremes was as a judge on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Thanks to his family background and his assorted gigs, Gorsuch has amassed a considerable amount of personal wealth — enough to place him among the richest justices on the current Supreme Court.

Newsweek reports that Stephen Breyer tops the list with an estimated net worth of at least $6.1 million, followed by John Roberts ($5 million), Ruth Bader Ginsburg (approximately $4 million), Samuel Alito ($2.3 million), Sonia Sotomayor ($1.5 million), Elena Kagan ($1.1 million), Clarence Thomas ($585,000) and Anthony Kennedy ($580,000).

We don't know precisely where Gorsuch ranks on that roster, since he has not yet filed disclosure forms for 2016; Newsweek notes that he was given an extension in regard to this responsibility. But after his nomination, OpenSecrets.org accessed Gorsuch's financial-disclosure statement from the previous year and estimated his net worth at between $3.2 million and $7.3 million — and that's not counting his Boulder home.

As such, Gorsuch may already be the most well-off person on the Supreme Court — and if he gets what he wants for the Lookout Ridge Drive property, the rich will get richer.

