Visit Colorado's Number-One Spot for Busting Foreign Marijuana Growers

The headline of a post published in this space last year posed the question, "Is Pueblo the Drug Bust Capital of Colorado?" And in recent months, law enforcement in the community has answered this question with a resounding "Yes," particularly when it comes to marijuana crimes with an international flavor. In a series of raids over the past four months, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, working in conjunction with other agencies, has seized more than 8,000 cannabis plants at allegedly illegal grows associated with foreign nationals. Among those arrested as part of the operations were eight men from Mexico and four from Cuba.

"This is another example of people coming from out of state to grow marijuana illegally to then sell it on the black market,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor in a statement. He added, "What’s concerning to me is they are infiltrating nearly every corner of our county with this type of illegal activity."

Plenty of Pueblo-area marijuana busts covered in this space have involved Americans, though many of them weren't originally from Colorado. On April 5, 2016, for example, we told you about the arrest of nine men from Florida for illegal pot grows. And a roundup published just over three weeks later, on April 27, collected information about 22 Pueblo busts and 4,600 plants seized in just over a month; three people in a family whose members had come to Colorado from both Florida and Tennessee were among those fitted for cuffs.