Object Blocking a Bike Lane You're Cycling In? There's an App for That.

If you're an urban cyclist, you know how annoying it is when you're riding inside a protected bike lane and suddenly come across an object blocking the path — whether it be a car, a pile of snow, trash cans, a bus, a delivery truck or (as is ironically often the case) a police cruiser.

Needless to say, such objects totally defeat the purpose of bike lanes, forcing a cyclist to either veer into traffic or jump up onto the sidewalk (both inadvisable) to get around the obstruction.

But now, cyclists can fight back with a Denver-specific iPhone app called Things in the Bike Lane Denver.