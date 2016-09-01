Update: Ten Denver Neighborhoods With the Cheapest Rent for a One-Bedroom
Around this time last year, we posted about the ten Denver neighborhoods with the least expensive rent — a respite from all the news about high rent prices in the Mile High City.
The numbers came from Zumper, which compiled median rent prices on one-bedroom apartments for all the neighborhoods in Denver over the summer.
Now, Zumper has updated its numbers, giving us the opportunity to highlight the most reasonably priced neighborhoods today and compare the data to information from 2015 — and despite reports that Denver rent prices in general have fallen over the past year, the news at the lower end of the scale isn't especially positive.
While all the one-bedrooms on this list go for below $1,000 per month, the costs in 2016 are higher than those from a year earlier for every slot — tenth through first. Most of the increases are in the $60-$75 per month range, but in one case, the difference is $115.
There are still some bargains out there — but you'll have to look harder for them.
Look below to see the photo-illustrated top ten for the summer of 2016, as juxtaposed with those from the summer of 2015. That information is followed by Zumper graphics showing median one-bedroom rent prices for every Denver neighborhood for both years. Click to see the latest Zumper item.
Number 10 in 2016: Athmar Park
Median rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in 2016: $960
Number 10 in 2015: Athmar Park
Median rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in 2015: $890
|
Goldsmith.
Google Maps
Number 8 in 2016 (tie): Goldsmith
Median rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in 2016: $950
Number 9 in 2015: Harvey Park South
Median rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in 2015: $880
|
University.
Google Maps
Number 8 in 2016 (tie): University
Median rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in 2016: $950
Number 7 in 2015 (tie): Skyland
Median rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in 2015: $835
|
Barnum.
YouTube file photo
Number 7 in 2016: Barnum-Barnum West
Median rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in 2016: $900
Number 7 in 2015 (tie): Sun Valley
Median rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in 2015: $835
|
Mar Lee.
Google Maps
Number 6 in 2016: Mar Lee
Median rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in 2016: $895
Number 6 in 2015: Harvey Park
Median rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in 2015: $830
