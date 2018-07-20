Stapleton Calls Dems' Infrastructure Plea a "Fabricated Political Stunt"

House Democrats on the Colorado Legislature's Capital Development Committee have called out State Treasurer (and Republican gubernatorial candidate) Walker Stapleton for delaying the issuance of nearly $120 million for high priority capital construction and maintenance projects.

In a July 18 letter to Stapleton, representatives Daneya Esgar and Chris Hansen say that the delays not only put Coloradans at physical risk, but make the projects more expensive as the cost of construction materials continues to rise and interests rates in the bond markets go up. High priority projects include critical repairs to roofs, HVAC systems and security at mental-health facilities across the state, cooling system repairs at six warehouses for the Department of Corrections, and flood mitigation at one site for the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. Their letter also charges that Stapleton was ideologically motivated to delay the projects.

"At first, it wasn't such a big alarm of concern until we realized the fiscal impact this could have on the State of Colorado," says Esgar, a Pueblo Democrat and vice chairwoman of the committee. It was only after she spoke to the president of Pueblo Community College, which has a project on the list, that Esgar realized the financial implications of the delay. "If we wait ... the cost will double because the cost of construction and labor are going up. And that's just one project," she notes. "Because the treasurer is the one who has the authority right now to issue the bonds and he is sitting back and waiting to do that, he is causing these programs to be more expensive."