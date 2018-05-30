 


Whittier Cafe Vandalized With Racial Slur
Whittier Cafe Facebook Page

Chris Walker | May 30, 2018 | 2:35pm
A racial slur was discovered Wednesday morning scrawled on a wooden railing in front of Whittier Cafe, a popular coffee shop and eatery on 25th Avenue.

Jeff Fard, who runs Brother Jeff's Cultural Center in Five Points and is husband to the cafe's owner, Millete Birhanemaskel, posted a picture of the racist message on Facebook late Wednesday morning.

"Is this how someone(s) disrespect a Black woman, community owned business?" Fard wrote. "Not in this town! Share."

The message has been covered, and Whittier Cafe remains open for business. The Denver Police Department says the incident is "currently being investigated by the Graffiti Unit and the Bias Motivated Crime detectives."

Update: This story has new information from the Denver Police Department.

 
Chris Walker covers news and music as a staff writer at Westword. Prior to living in Denver, he spent two years bicycling across Eurasia, during which he wrote feature stories for VICE, NPR, Forbes, and The Atlantic. Read more of Chris's feature work and view his portfolio here.

