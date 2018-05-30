Whittier Cafe Vandalized With Racial Slur

A racial slur was discovered Wednesday morning scrawled on a wooden railing in front of Whittier Cafe, a popular coffee shop and eatery on 25th Avenue.

Jeff Fard, who runs Brother Jeff's Cultural Center in Five Points and is husband to the cafe's owner, Millete Birhanemaskel, posted a picture of the racist message on Facebook late Wednesday morning.

"Is this how someone(s) disrespect a Black woman, community owned business?" Fard wrote. "Not in this town! Share."