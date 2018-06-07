Alternation Brewing Is a Haven for Vegan Beer Lovers

It’s not uncommon for vegans to miss a certain dish they used to love. For beer lovers, going vegan means saying goodbye to a beloved beer style: a slightly creamy, slightly sweet milk stout — until now.

Alternation Brewing, at 1539 South Broadway, brews a completely lactose-free almond-milk stout called For the Animals. Owner and brewer Brendan Pleskow wanted to create the same silky finish of a milk stout without the dairy so that vegans — and those who don’t do lactose — could enjoy the beer, too.

“We achieved the results through a high mash temperature and long boil to promote long-chain sugars and caramelization,” Pleskow explains, “as well as the use of a low attenuating yeast strain to promote greater residual sugar in the final product.”