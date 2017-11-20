First Look: Bamboo Sushi Moves From Avanti Into a Sexy New Eatery

Bamboo Sushi came to Denver from Portland, Oregon, in the summer of 2016, choosing to debut as a fast-casual counter inside Avanti Food & Beverage. But the company almost did itself a disservice by presenting itself as a simplified version of the real deal, judging by the sophisticated new sushi bar and restaurant that Bamboo is nearly ready to debut at 2715 17th Street, in the same building as Postino LoHi and Recess Beer Garden. While the Avanti location was playful and whimsical, the brick-and-mortar restaurant offers a much more elegant approach to Japanese cuisine.

"I just want you to walk into our restaurant and go [sigh]," says Bamboo founder Kristofor Lofgren, letting out a deep groan and sinking into a chair by way of demonstration. Indeed, the dark, atmospheric space divided into an izakaya-style bar up front and a surprisingly spacious dining room and sushi bar in the back, feels like a reprieve from the outside world, a shelter for adults specifically, with equally adult flavors on the menu.

"We don't want people to come in and say they've eaten this somewhere else; it's innovative but craveable and delicious," Lofgren adds.