Beryl's Beer Company for Sale; Landlord Looking for New Brewery

River North has claimed another brewery victim. Calvin Beasley and Beth Murray, who opened Beryl's Beer Company in 2014, are trying to sell the business by the end of March; they are offering it for $195,000 through Sanborn and Company. It's the third brewery in the neighborhood that has faced problems related to RiNo's growth.

Beryl's, at 3120 Blake Street, totals 3,200 square feet for the seven-barrel brewhouse and a taproom seating about forty people; there is also a second 3,800-square-foot area for overflow, barrel storage and events.

If Beasley and Murray can't find a buyer, the brewery's assets will be transferred to their landlord, Trent Carlyle, who plans to keep the brewery open while he continues the search for another operator to lease it.