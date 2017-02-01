Best of Denver 2017 Readers' Poll Now Open: Vote Now!
Hop Alley won Best New Restaurant in the Best of Denver 2016.
Whether you're a native or a newcomer, there's a lot to love about Colorado — and we're packing all of our favorites into the Best of Denver 2017, due to arrive on March 30.
This is our 34th annual celebration of the city, and once again, we're asking you to share your own nominations on dozens of the categories that will appear in the Best of Denver 2017 — everything from the Best Burger to the Best Bottomless Brunch Drink Deal to the Best New Restaurant (an honor snagged by Hop Alley last year).
Ready to bring out your best? Vote now in our 2017 Best of Denver Readers' Poll.
