What Is a Brut IPA? And Why You Should Try One This Weekend

Do you think you've seen it all when it comes to IPAs? Have the nation's creative brewers finally run out of new ideas for new styles of beer? Then you may have underestimated them.

Late last year, the head brewer at San Francisco's Social Brewing sparked a new trend when he created an IPA that uses a specific enzyme to lighten the beer and give it a bubbly, effervescent mouthfeel, like champagne, and a dry finish that comes from reducing the amount of sugar remaining in the finished product. The technique resulted in a beer that showcases hops flavors in a different way than standard IPAs. Social Brewing called the creation a "brut IPA," which quickly caught on in northern California.

That mini-trend washes into Colorado this weekend when three different Denver breweries — Fermaentra, Fiction and Platt Park — will coincidentally tap their own versions of a brut IPA.