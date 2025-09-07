 Iconic Denver Dive Bar Will Be Demolished, Fans Crying in Their Beer | Westword
Reader: Instead of Bar Bar, More Tech Bros and Chipotle Apartments — Denver Has Lost Its Character

The Carioca Cafe hasn't poured a drink for the past fifteen months...and now the building will be demolished.
September 7, 2025
Image: door of bar
The Carioca Cafe — aka Bar Bar — in better days. Molly Martin
For the past few decades, the Carioca Cafe — better known as "Bar Bar," because of the repetitive sign over the entry — has looked a little rough. And then things got really rough over the past few years: The classic dive bar survived COVID, but then suffered a fire...and repairs were almost complete when a car crashed into the old building at the end of June, rendering it beyond salvaging.

So in the next few weeks, the rest of the walls at 2060 Champa Street will come tumbling down, leaving nothing but memories. Fans of the place are already sharing some on the Westword Facebook post of the sad news, while other readers wonder what will become of Bar Bar's location. Says Tara: 
Sad. I made it my place for a while and got to work there as well!
Adds Lance:
Loved that place! Guest bartended a few times there over the years. Sad to see it go!
Recalls Kyle:
Many years ago, my band played a New Year's show there. It was filthy, ridiculous, and low paying. It was also one of the most fun gigs I've ever done.
Counters Matt:
Bar Bar has been irrelevant for well over ten years. Stop pretending otherwise.
Suggests Jeremy:
More tech bros and Chipotle apartments. Denver has lost its character.
Responds Kyle:
Can’t wait for another thirty-dollar hamburger joint with shitty craft beer and a luxury condo to take its place.
Concludes Michael:
I don’t know about hole-in-the-wall bars (clever literary device indeed), and dive bar means whatever it means to the person saying it, but as far as last downtown bars go with welcoming character and history, let’s not forget British Bulldog. “Field trips” across to Bar Bar are missed; alas, we are all getting older.
British Bulldog is indeed a worthy bar, made more so by a great backstory: Almost a century ago, it was the Punch Bowl, a boxing bar with wonderful booths painted by Noel Adams, who traded his art for food and drink.

But we wouldn't call it a dive; it's a little too nice for that. Here's our list of the best dive bars in Denver; what's your favorite? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
Image: Patricia Calhoun
Patricia Calhoun is editor-in-chief of Westword, the alt-weekly she co-founded in September 1977. She’s been inducted into the Colorado Press Association Hall of Fame, the Association of Alternative Newsmedia Hall of Fame and the Colorado Restaurant Association Hall of Fame. She’s also received dozens of local, state and national awards for writing, including first place for feature writing and first place for column writing with the Society of Professional Journalists. Patricia is a weekly commentator on Colorado Inside Out, PBS 12's public affairs roundtable, which has won two Emmys.
[email protected]
LinkedIn
If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Denver's evolving dining scene and the latest culinary innovations our community offers.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
