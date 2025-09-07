Reader: Instead of Bar Bar, More Tech Bros and Chipotle Apartments — Denver Has Lost Its Character

So in the next few weeks, the rest of the walls at 2060 Champa Street will come tumbling down, leaving nothing but memories. Fans of the place are already sharing some on the Westword Facebook post of the sad news, while other readers wonder what will become of Bar Bar's location. Says Tara:
Sad. I made it my place for a while and got to work there as well!Adds Lance:
Loved that place! Guest bartended a few times there over the years. Sad to see it go!Recalls Kyle:
Many years ago, my band played a New Year's show there. It was filthy, ridiculous, and low paying. It was also one of the most fun gigs I've ever done.Counters Matt:
Bar Bar has been irrelevant for well over ten years. Stop pretending otherwise.Suggests Jeremy:
More tech bros and Chipotle apartments. Denver has lost its character.Responds Kyle:
Can’t wait for another thirty-dollar hamburger joint with shitty craft beer and a luxury condo to take its place.Concludes Michael:
I don’t know about hole-in-the-wall bars (clever literary device indeed), and dive bar means whatever it means to the person saying it, but as far as last downtown bars go with welcoming character and history, let’s not forget British Bulldog. “Field trips” across to Bar Bar are missed; alas, we are all getting older.British Bulldog is indeed a worthy bar, made more so by a great backstory: Almost a century ago, it was the Punch Bowl, a boxing bar with wonderful booths painted by Noel Adams, who traded his art for food and drink.
But we wouldn't call it a dive; it's a little too nice for that. Here's our list of the best dive bars in Denver; what's your favorite?