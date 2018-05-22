Brooks Smokehouse Family Opens Cafe UR Way on East Colfax

The newly painted storefront at 10941 East Colfax Avenue is festooned with the flags of Texas, Arkansas and Georgia, as well as messages scrawled on the windows: "Good food served your way!" "Ribs & More!" "Pizza & Wings," "Brooks Smoked Meats." But the word "Brooks" is all you really need to see, because it tells you that this new eatery is the latest effort by a longtime local purveyor of smoked meats and Southern eats.

Ronald and Louella Brooks have been perfuming the air over Aurora with wood smoke since 2004, when they opened a barbecue restaurant inside their house at 800 Oakland Street, where they served Cajun specialties alongside ribs, pork shoulder, sausage and brisket — all tinted with the telltale pink smoke ring that's a giveaway for those who know low and slow. For a time, Ronald also showed up at breweries around town with his Brooks Smokehouse trailer, introducing Louisiana-style barbecue — and fried alligator, dirty rice and maque choux — to young, hip drinkers looking for bites to go with their beers.

After the trailer was grounded, if you wanted a taste of whatever homestyle treats Ronald and Louella were cooking up, you had to make a weekend foray to the sedentary Brooks Smokehouse in their actual home in residential Aurora. And even that option was put on hold while the couple remodeled a small space on Colfax attached to a coin-op laundry that had previously held a Tacos y Salsas outpost.