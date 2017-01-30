Colorado Concierge: Where Can I Hold a Wedding Rehearsal Dinner With a View or Patio?

The Ace Eat Serve patio dressed for a private party. Ace Eat Serve

Scouting for the perfect party destination is a fun task, but a tricky one, too. Add in the pressure of planning one of the most important parties of a lifetime — like a wedding — and the process is nothing short of consuming. This week’s question is from Cindy.

Do you have a list regarding great places in Denver to hold a rehearsal dinner? Particularly, a place with a view or patio? I am wide open to entertaining any and all ideas regarding an interesting, comfortable rehearsal dinner location in Denver. A restaurant, particularly one that affords a view, patio, outdoor access, or other unique space, would be great.



There’s a special place in S tressville reserved for hunting for a wedding-event venue, which is why many people hire professionals to do the research and coordination. There's no reason you can't take matters into your own hands, though. While the city offers a variety of excellent venues to host private parties, a number of factors always come into play, including group size, food options, beverage possibilities, amenities, budget and the overall charm of a place. Without getting too particular with Cindy’s rehearsal details (dietary restrictions, proximity to ceremony venue, etc.), here are five wedding rehearsal restaurant venues in the Denver area sure to impress guests.

1. Los Chingones

2463 Larimer Street

303-295-0686

The best restaurant rooftop patio view in the RiNo area can be found at Los Chingones, a Mexican restaurant from chef Troy Guard. With plenty of space for guests to mingle and celebrate and a bar on the roof to provide plenty of libations, the Los Chingones top level can accommodate 94 guests seated or 150 guests for cocktail-style mingling. Menu format options include buffet , set menu and even à la carte. Los Chingones is ideal for offering guests a taste of RiNo's urban grit with a fun and energetic atmosphere. To inquire about reserving, call the restaurant or fill out the special events inquiry on the Los Chingones website.

Postino

2715 17th Street

303-433-6363

Positioned on a hill in Denver's LoHi neighborhood and housed in a former book bindery, Postino offers one of the better patio views of Denver's skyline. An Arizona concept, Postino sprouted in August 2015 and has been thriving ever since. The sprawling, elevated deck, complete with a fire pit and lounge seating, can accommodate 45 to 50 guests by utilizing a semi-private room sectioned off by a wall of wine. A larger group can be accommodated by reserving more of the restaurant, with platter service filled with the restaurant's meat and cheese selections, beautiful bruschetta boards, panini and salads. With an approachable wine list and a great selection of craft beers, Postino offers a laid-back yet classed-up vibe. To explore booking options, call Postino or drop an e-mail to postinolohi@upwardprojects.com.

Fire Terrace at The Art, a Hotel

1201 Broadway

303-572-8000

Fire Terrace hangs four stories above Broadway in The Art, a Hotel, in the Golden Triangle neighborhood. With room for 120 people on the terrace, a number of layouts are possible. The patio can accommodate a mix of seated dining (room for 65) and standing, reception-style celebrations with room for 60. Fire offers a beautiful view of the downtown area and a number of menu options from the New American restaurant located inside. To inquire about booking, call the hotel or visit The Art, a Hotel online.

Ace Eat Serve

501 East 17th Avenue

303-800-7705

If you're seeking an activity to go with your rehearsal dinner, look no further than Ace Eat Serve, where a gym-sized ping-pong room and a sprawling patio are part of the fun. Ace, an eclectic Asian concept from Secret Sauce restaurant group, can accommodate parties of all sizes and serves both family-style and buffet dinners for larger groups. The covered patio can hold fifty people for a seated dinner and 65 people for a standing reception. If you're inviting a larger group, the full patio has room for up to 200 guests standing and 115 for a seated meal. To reserve Ace for a special event, call 303-242-8520 or e-mail events@aceeatserve.com.

The Kitchen

1530 16th Street

303-623-3127

The Kitchen, a Colorado-born farm-to-table concept that has since expanded to Chicago, has a location in downtown Denver with a range of private-dining options. For patio parties, the Kitchen can entertain groups of up to fifty people. For larger groups, the restaurant also offers full buyouts in addition to two private-room options: an enclosed wine room and a chef's room with access to a private patio that's ideal for cocktail-hour receptions and greeting guests through a private entrance. The kitchen serves all parties with family-style menus, which is in step with the restaurant's mission to unite guests through community dining. To book, contact events coordinator Jen Nevins at jen@thekitchen.com or visit the Kitchen's events page for more information.

