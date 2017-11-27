New Shanghai-Style Restaurant Opens in Cherry Creek

More than a year has passed since Osaka Ramen closed its Cherry Creek outpost at 2817 East Third Avenue, and finally the void has been filled. Fortune Wok to Table opened earlier this month, serving lunch and dinner.
Fortune specializes in Shanghai-style cuisine, with a brief lunch menu of just four noodle bowls (steak, pork rib, shrimp or vegetable) and pan-fried or steamed dumplings in beef, pork or vegetable. Lunch customers have a choice of egg or rice noodles in their soup.
Dinner is served upstairs, offering an equally tight menu of just six entrees (sized and priced for two) and three small plates. Those large plates include whole hong sao sea bass (done in a traditional Shanghai sauce), winter duck with black mushrooms and bok choy, and dry-style salt and pepper prawns. Fortune's liquor license covers beer and wine, so you'll find a few Western wines like sparkling moscato and prosecco by the glass, Chinese beer, and an unusual red rice wine called nu er hong.
The restaurant is open daily at 11 a.m. every day but Sunday and closes at 3 p.m. Monday, 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 p.m Friday and Saturday. Call 303-321-7788 for more information.
