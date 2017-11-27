New Shanghai-Style Restaurant Opens in Cherry Creek

More than a year has passed since Osaka Ramen closed its Cherry Creek outpost at 2817 East Third Avenue, and finally the void has been filled. Fortune Wok to Table opened earlier this month, serving lunch and dinner.

Fortune specializes in Shanghai-style cuisine, with a brief lunch menu of just four noodle bowls (steak, pork rib, shrimp or vegetable) and pan-fried or steamed dumplings in beef, pork or vegetable. Lunch customers have a choice of egg or rice noodles in their soup.

EXPAND Pan-fried beef dumplings at Fortune Wok to Table. Mark Antonation