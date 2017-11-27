 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Egg-noodle soup with pork ribs and a side of beef-filled dumplings.EXPAND
Egg-noodle soup with pork ribs and a side of beef-filled dumplings.
Mark Antonation

New Shanghai-Style Restaurant Opens in Cherry Creek

Mark Antonation | November 27, 2017 | 6:55am
AA

More than a year has passed since Osaka Ramen closed its Cherry Creek outpost at 2817 East Third Avenue, and finally the void has been filled. Fortune Wok to Table opened earlier this month, serving lunch and dinner.

Fortune specializes in Shanghai-style cuisine, with a brief lunch menu of just four noodle bowls (steak, pork rib, shrimp or vegetable) and pan-fried or steamed dumplings in beef, pork or vegetable. Lunch customers have a choice of  egg or rice noodles in their soup.

Related Stories

Pan-fried beef dumplings at Fortune Wok to Table.EXPAND
Pan-fried beef dumplings at Fortune Wok to Table.
Mark Antonation

Dinner is served upstairs, offering an equally tight menu of just six entrees (sized and priced for two) and three small plates. Those large plates include whole hong sao sea bass (done in a traditional Shanghai sauce), winter duck with black mushrooms and bok choy, and dry-style salt and pepper prawns. Fortune's liquor license covers beer and wine, so you'll find a few Western wines like sparkling moscato and prosecco by the glass, Chinese beer, and an unusual red rice wine called nu er hong.

Fortune takes over the space that was most recently Osaka Ramen.EXPAND
Fortune takes over the space that was most recently Osaka Ramen.
Mark Antonation

The restaurant is open daily at 11 a.m. every day but Sunday and closes at 3 p.m. Monday, 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 p.m Friday and Saturday. Call 303-321-7788 for more information.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >